At least for the immediate future, the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings will remain a hot topic of discussion.

Despite a perfect 9-0 start in a Power Five conference, the committee has Oklahoma at No. 8 in its second set of rankings.

While we could point to a lack of notable wins as one element that has held the Sooners back, they’ll get a chance to change that and secure an important win against the No. 13 Baylor Bears on the road this Saturday afternoon.

A big win this week could do wonders for Oklahoma’s push for a playoff spot.

On the flip side, Baylor has no chance at making the playoff, but an upset win over the Sooners this weekend would keep their quest to play for a Big 12 championship alive.

Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes are set to clash with the Florida State Seminoles in another highly anticipated showdown on Saturday. Despite the lack of playoff implications, this is a massive in-state rivalry that will attract a ton of attention.

Neither of these programs is a perennial contender any longer, but this game could have significant recruiting implications in the state of Florida, and the Hurricanes still have an outside shot at contending for an ACC championship with a win and a little help.

Let’s take a closer look at both of those big games and get you my picks for Saturday’s NCAA football action.

--

#8 Oklahoma Sooners at #13 Baylor Bears

Spread: Oklahoma -5.5

Total: 62.5

Oklahoma’s best win to date is its miracle comeback against Texas back on Oct. 9, so the thinking is that a big win over the 13th-ranked Bears would do wonders for their playoff chances. Despite not starting their first five games of the season, Caleb Williams continues to get some Heisman love, which speaks to the high level that he has played at since making his debut. Baylor has really surprised this year but is coming off an upset loss to TCU. Despite the current rankings, I still feel like the Sooners control their path to a playoff spot, and that will require a big win this week versus the Bears. With Williams running the offence, I’m bullish on Oklahoma. I’ll take the Sooners to win and cover on Saturday.

The Pick: Oklahoma -5.5

--

Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles

Spread: Miami -2.5

Total: 60.5

It wasn’t that long ago that Miami’s season looked like an absolute disaster. However, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and running back Jaylan Knighton have emerged with legitimate star potential, and Miami has won three straight games, with two of those wins coming over ranked opponents. Meanwhile, the Seminoles are 3-6 but have looked much more competitive of late following a disastrous start to the season. While both teams should get up for this game, “The U” might have found a star in the freshman QB Van Dyke, and I’ll ride with him with the Hurricanes as my pick for Saturday’s game.

The Pick: Miami -2.5

--

Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Spread: Georgia Tech -2

Total: 54

One of the more frustrating things about gambling on NCAA football is the lack of readily available injury information provided by some schools. There was no bigger example of that last week than Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec starting for the first time since Week 2 after being declared out for the season. The Eagles won that game by double digits against Virginia Tech, and it certainly would have been nice to know an NFL-calibre QB was back under centre for them. The Jurkovec factor is the reason I like Boston College this week, especially as small underdogs.

The Pick: Boston College +2

--

Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies

Spread: Arizona State -5.5

Total: 44

This week has been ugly for Washington. Head Coach Jimmy Lake will be suspended this week after getting physical with one of his players on the sidelines. Offensive coordinator John Donovan was let go after their loss to Oregon. That is a lot of turmoil for this program to handle and they are not getting any easy opponent to deal with on top of all that in the Sun Devils. Jayden Daniels is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback and Rachaad White has impressed running the ball. A win here would put Arizona State firmly in contention for a spot in the PAC 12 championship game and I think they cover the number with all the distractions the Huskies are dealing with.

The Pick: Arizona State -5.5

--

Georgia State Panthers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Spread: Coastal Carolina -10.5

Total: 52

Coastal Carolina has been the darling non-Power Five story in college football over the past two years. However, most of that has been with QB Grayson McCall leading the way, and he could be out for the rest of the season with an injury. Backup QB Bryce Carpenter started last week in a win over Georgia Southern, but passed for just 85 yards, which is way down from the team’s season average of 268.2 per game. If you are looking for some Canadian content, keep an eye on Chanticleers LB and Lachine, Que. native Enock Makonzo, who has a nose for the football. On the other side, Georgia State nearly pulled off a road win at Auburn earlier this season and should have won the game last week against Louisiana Lafayette. The Panthers have won three of their past four games, and while they might not win this game outright, I like the 10.5 points with McCall out of the lineup and the way the Panthers have been competing. Give me Georgia State +10.5

The Pick: Georgia State +10.5

--

