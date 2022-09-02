We are back for another season with a loaded weekend right off the bat!

The 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks travel to No. 3 Georgia to take in the defending champion Bulldogs who are -16.5 in that game.

Also, No. 2 Ohio State starts the season with a home date against a fifth-ranked Notre Dame team.

Despite the close rankings, the Buckeyes are also double-digit favourites in this game as the spread is Ohio State -17.5.

As much as these are the best games on the field, that does not necessarily mean they are the best games to bet on at FanDuel this weekend.

Here are my best bets for this week’s games.



Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers

Spread: Indiana -0.5

Total: 45.5



I was impressed with the way Illinois looked last week in a one-sided beatdown against Wyoming.

Their offence is led by London’s own Chase Brown, who ran for 151 yards last week.

His Brother Sydney may be their best player on a solid defensive unit that completely shut down the Wyoming offence in week 0.

Indiana lost all of the skill players from a team that went 2-10 last season after overachieving during the 2020 season.

This will likely lead to some growing pains for the Hoosiers on the offensive side of the ball.

Bret Bielema is also a better coach that given credit for and has shown in the past he can compete in the Big 10. I think the Illini might win this game outright, so will take the points here.



The Pick: Illinois +0.5

North Carolina Tar Heels at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Spread: Appalachian State -1.5

Total: 55.5



This line opened at -3.5 in favour of the Tar Heels and has come down significantly after a somewhat sloppy game last week against Florida A&M.

North Carolina’s defence did not look sharp, but some of that may be attributed to the turmoil surrounding this game as FAMU was not sure they were going to play up to 24 hours before.

The Tar Heels are led by Drake Maye, who seemed like he developed some chemistry with preseason All-American WR Josh Downs.

On the other hand, Appalachian State lost its top three receivers from last season and QB Chase Brice struggled mightily in the ACC when he was the starter at Duke.

Mack Brown has done a great job since taking over at UNC and just think this is a really good number, based on the overreaction to last week’s game.



The Pick: North Carolina +0.5



Bowling Green Falcons at UCLA Bruins

Spread: UCLA -23.5

Total: 56.5



This is Chip Kelly’s fifth season as head coach of the Bruins and he finally has all his recruits and system in place.

UCLA showed great improvement down the stretch last season averaging 50 points in its final three games.

That was also against PAC 12 opponents, not 4-8 teams in the MAC.

Bowling is +3000 to win their conference and it is far from power 5.

The Bruins return Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB, who is using his fifth year of eligibility due to the pandemic and has improved every year under Kelly.

They also have stud RB Zach Charbonnet, who ran for 1137 and 16 touchdowns last season.

I think Chip Kelly has heard all the USC and Utah hype this offseason and will look to make a statement here in Week 1.

UCLA -23.5 is my best bet of the week.

The Pick: UCLA -23.5