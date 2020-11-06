If you looked at the schedule going into this NCAA season, a game every college football fan had circled on their calendar was set for November 7.

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers travel to South Bend to take on No. 4 Notre Dame this weekend.

This is a matchup between two of the top four teams in the country, and while star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be out of the lineup once again this week, D.J. Uiagalelei impressed in his first start last week when he led a comeback Tigers victory after some dealing with some early adversity.

Also, the final Power Five conference has finally arrived as the Pac-12 debuts this Saturday.

Arizona State and USC will be starting it off at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

This game is expected to have very big implications on the Pac 12 championship game in this COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season.

Here are the picks in the Week 10 version of Simmons vs. The Spread:

(9) BRIGHAM YOUNG COUGARS at (21) BOISE STATE BRONCOS

SPREAD: BYU -3

TOTAL: 61

It is rare to see the Broncos as underdogs on the Blue Turf, but that speaks to the level of how good this BYU team is. Quarterback Zach Wilson has emerged as a star and is getting talked about as a potential first-round NFL draft pick next season. As well, Boise State was without QB Hank Bachmeir last week and while Jack Sears filled in admirably, the BYU defence is a step up from Air Force. While I hate picking against the Broncos at home, I believe BYU is the real deal and badly need this win to stay in the conversation as a dark horse playoff team this season.

THE PICK: BYU -3

(18) SMU MUSTANGS at TEMPLE OWLS

SPREAD: SMU -17.5

TOTAL: 62.5

Temple has really struggled out of the gate relative to expectations. To add salt to the wound, they will be without QB Anthony Russo again this week and their leading rusher Re’Mahn Davis entered the transfer portal. Re-Al Mitchell of Netflix’s QB1 fame will likely see some snaps for the Owls this weekend but he is reported to be banged up as well. SMU, on the other hand, can simply score points. Shane Buechele is the second leading passer in the country and this has the makings of a blowout between two teams going in opposite directions.

THE PICK: SMU -17.5

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS at ILLINOIS

SPREAD: Minnesota -7

TOTAL: 61.5

If you watched Minnesota play so far this season, you just have to look at the over in every game going forward. Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman give them a nice 1-2 punch on offence so they can score, and on the other side of the ball they can sure get scored on. Through two games, they have given up 47 points per game and 578 yards a game through the air. Maryland, who could barely move the ball on Northwestern, put up 45 on the Gophers last week and while Illinois is no offensive juggernaut, this is more about how bad the Gophers defence really is.

THE PICK: Over 61.5

STANFORD CARDINAL at (12) OREGON DUCKS

SPREAD: Oregon -8

TOTAL: 51

While Oregon was hit by some key opt outs due to the coronavirus, they still possess some serious star power in RB CJ Verdell and DE Kayvon Thibodeaux. Stanford was hit by some key opt outs as well in Walker Little on the offensive line and Paulson Adebo at DB, as both players are potential first-round picks in 2021. However, unlike Oregon, Stanford does not have any other stars just hanging around campus. Oregon appears to have high hopes for Tyler Shough to replace former Duck turned Los Angeles Charger Justin Herbert and it won’t hurt having wide receiver Johnny Johnson return. Another intriguing duck to keep an eye on is freshman LB Justin Flowe who is nicknamed "babyman’ due to his imposing physique. Overall, I just think talent wins out here and the Oregon Duck mascot will be doing plenty of pushups on the sidelines Saturday night.

THE PICK: Oregon -8