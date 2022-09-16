TSN Edge: Can Rattler keep it closer than expected against heavily-favoured Georgia?

Simmons vs. The Spread: Week 3 College Picks

Last week was a typical College Saturday in that looked like a lighter slate and resulted in absolute chaos. Three ranked teams lost as double-digit favourites and nearly a 4th with Alabama narrowly escaping against Texas.

This week we see the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes head to College Station to take on the no. 24 Texas A&M Aggies, who are coming off a big upset loss to App State and will be looking for revenge and are -5.5 favourites in this game.

As well, the No. 12 BYU Cougars has its second straight ranked opponent on the schedule as they head to Oregon to take on the No. 25 ranked Ducks who are -3.5 favourites on Fanduel.

In another sneaky good game between California schools, Fresno State will take on the No. 7 ranked USC Trojans who are -12 in that game.

The Trojans have been must-watch TV so far with their revamped offence between Lincoln Riley and the transfer portal additions including Star QB Caleb Williams who came with Riley from Oklahoma.

As much as these are the best games on the field, that does not necessarily mean they are the best games to bet on at FanDuel this weekend.

Here are my best bets for this week’s games.

Air Force Falcons at Wyoming Cowboys

Spread: Air Force -16.5

Total: 46.5

Don’t look now but the Air Force Falcons are an absolute wagon this year.

Through two games they have averaged 44.5 ppg and doing it mostly through a typical service academy triple option offence.

The Falcons have thrown 11 passes in two games but have absolutely dominated teams on the ground and played shut down defence on top of it.

This styles matchup does not line up well for Wyoming, who got absolutely diced up on the ground by Chase Brown and Illinois giving up 265 yards on the ground in total.

The Cowboys offence has also struggled through two games, especially passing the ball. Air Force’s margin of victory so far is 31 points and that includes a win over a Power 5 team in Colorado. I like the Falcons to roll here and get the weekend started with a Friday night W!

The Pick: Air Force -16.5

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Indiana Hoosiers

Spread: Indiana -6.5

Total: 61.5

Indiana lost QB Michael Pennix in the transfer portal to Washington but may have possibly upgraded at the position with Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak at the helm.

Bazelak has looked comfortable running the offence so far, and is a very solid starting Qb,

The Hilltoppers came down to the wire Week 0 against Austin Peay and bounced back with a dominant win over a terrible Hawaii team.

Daewood Davis does have big play capability for WKU, but a Big 10 defence is a much tougher test than Hawaii or Austin Peay.

Western Kentucky is also giving up 339 yards a game against those weaker opponents. I like Indiana to step up here and get a dominant win on their resume as the Hoosiers schedule gets much tougher from here on out with conference play on the horizon.

This is my best bet of the week. Roll Hoosiers!

The Pick: Indiana -6.5

Tulane Green Wave at Kansas State Wildcats

Spread: Kansas State -13.5

Total: 47.5

I am admittedly higher on this Kansas State team than most.

I placed a wager on them this offseason at +2500 to win the Big 12. They can still be found at Fanduel at +1000 which is still worth a shot to me.

QB Adrian Martinez was a key addition for the Wildcats in the transfer portal to go along with an absolute stud at RB in Deuce Vaughn.

Kansas State dominated Missouri last week and I don’t think Tulane will be able to slow this offence down.

Tulane however can put up points too. Michael Pratt is back for another season after leading a near upset over Oklahoma last year. All the same skill position players are back for a Green Wave team that averaged nearly 28 ppg last season.

I think both these teams will be able to move the ball and score points in this game, so instead of taking the Wildcats -14, I’ll just take the over here.

The Pick: Over 47.5