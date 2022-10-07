The Story of the season so far is the No. 19 ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas is ranked for the first time since 2009, and most importantly is 5-0 against the spread.

The Jayhawks will have their toughest test yet against the 17th ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

TCU who is -6.5 in this game is also undefeated, both in the standings and ATS. So, in both cases somebody’s 0 has got to go!

As well, the now No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are 24-point favourites over Texas A&M.

The Tide did lose reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young last week to injury. It is unclear if Young will play this week as of now.

Jalen Milroe filled in at QB last week and while he didn’t look great passing the ball, he did show off explosive playmaking ability with his legs.

If Young is out, the Aggies +24 might be a pick to consider here.

There is also a big-time matchup in the Pac 12. The 18th ranked UCLA Bruins host the no. 11 Utah Utes.

UCLA is coming off a big win last week over Washington and will look to carry that momentum into this week but will have no easy task with this surging Utes team.

Here are my best bets for this week’s games.

---

Louisville Cardinals at Virginia Cavaliers

Spread: Louisville -2.5

Total: 50.5

One of the biggest anomalies of this season is the Virginia Cavaliers offence.

The Cavs returned most of their skill players of offence, including QB Brennan Armstrong, but their offence has completely tailed off from 34.6 ppg in 2021 to 18.0 in 2022.

Louisville is not the worst opponent to have if you want to get your offence going.

The Cardinals have given up 33.3 ppg to their ACC opponents so far this season and against Boston College last week gave up 34.

Boston College is a similar team to Virginia in that they came into the season with high offensive expectations but were stuck in the mud averaging just 20.75 ppg.

That was before playing Louisville last week, where they put up 34 points in an upset win.

The Louisville offence has also been very effective in its ACC games so far. If you told prior to the season, I would have guessed this total would be at least 10 points higher.

Here’s hoping Tony Elliott finally gets this Virginia offence flowing and going to roll with the over here.

The Pick: Over 50.5

---

No.11 Utah Utes at No. 18 UCLA Bruins

Spread: Utah -3

Total: 64.5

This is a big game for both teams in their battle for conference supremacy.

UCLA is coming off a big win last week over Washington, while Utah has blown out every opponent since its opening week loss to Florida

That includes an impressive 42-16 win over an Oregon State team that took USC to the brink a week prior.

While this is technically a road game for Utah, UCLA notoriously has one of the worst home crowds for a big-name program.

Welcome to @RoseBowlStadium in Pasadena, CA. Home of @UCLAFootball & site of tonight’s matchup vs @UW_Football. Two 4-0 teams in prime time & during the 100th session of college football played at Rose Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is just a couple minutes away #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/6brGIKTTGq — CFBcampustour (@CFBcampustour) October 1, 2022

This atmosphere at the Rose Bowl will feel a lot more like a neutral site game than a true road game and that favours the Utes here, who I feel like are a better all-around team.

The Utes seem to be surging and for my money Kyle Whittingham is a top 10 coach in all of college football.

Going to roll with Utah here.

The Pick: Utah -3

--

Wisconsin Badgers at Northwestern Wildcats

Spread: Wisconsin -10

Total: 44.5

I’ve always been a big proponent of a betting on college teams that week after they fire their coach.

College coaches can be more motivators/recruiters than x’s and o’s guys at time. Ed Orgeron was the all-time GOAT when it comes to the “interim effect”, but we also saw Georgia tech win outright as 22 points dogs last week under the same circumstances.

Wisconsin obviously fired coach Paul Chyrst last week an all-time news dump, as it came out right in the middle of the Green Bay Packers game.

Chryst will be replaced on an interim basis by Badgers legend Jim Leonhard. Leonhard will use the rest of this season as an audition for the permanent position and there is no better opponent to start with than Northwestern.

The Wildcats have really struggled this season, including loss to Miami Ohio and an FCS school in Southern Illinois.

I think Leonhard will have his team ready to prove something this week as they can use the firing of Chryst as a rallying cry.

This is my best bet of the weekend. Here’s to hoping Braelon Allen runs all over Northwestern.

The Pick: Wisconsin -10