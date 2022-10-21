Coming off their first loss of the season to Tennessee, in what was arguably the game of the year, the now 6th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are -21 against no. 24 Mississippi State.

While Alabama might not look as dominant as years past, Nick Saban has not lost two games in a row since his first season at Alabama in 2007.

The spread reflects the attitude that the Tide will look to make a statement here to get themselves back in the College Football Playoff picture.

As well, there is a big game in the Pac-12 this weekend. Chip Kelly and his undefeated 9th-ranked UCLA Bruins head to his old stomping grounds to take on the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks.

Aside from the history between Kelly and Oregon, this game will have significance in the Pac-12 championship as well as potentially college football playoff implications, especially if UCLA can win this game as 6-point underdogs.

In the ACC, the surprising 14th-ranked Syracuse Orange take their 6-0 record to Clemson in a game where the 5th-ranked Tigers are -13.5.

Clemson held on to win and cover last week after letting a 34-14 lead get dangerously close. They have the makings of a playoff team and will look to remove the glass slipper from this Cinderella start for Syracuse.



Here are my best bets for this week’s games.

No. 14 Syracuse Orange at No. 5 Clemson Tigers

Spread: Clemson -13.5

Total: 49.5

As amazing as this start to the season has been for Syracuse, they might be in for a rude awakening this week.

The Syracuse offence is very run-heavy, led by future NFL Rb Sean Tucker, but that matchup plays right into Clemson’s defence hands.

The Tigers' defence gives up 82 yards a game a ground, which is the 4th best in the FBS.

The Clemson secondary has struggled at times, but I’m not sure Garrett Schrader is good enough to give them a scare through the air.

I expect this Clemson defensive line to dominate in the trenches, and yards will not come easy to Tucker.

Clemson is also a very tough place to play, and they have not lost a home game since 2016.

This game might be a reality check for the Orange, and they have not seen this level of athletes on either side of the ball in their 6-0 start.

The Pick: Clemson -13.5

No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats at SMU Mustangs

Spread: Cincinnati -3.5

Total: 58.5

While Cincinnati is not quite as good as the playoff team they were last season, they are still 5-1 and the favourites to win the AAC Conference.

The Bearcats' lone loss this season was to a tough and talented Arkansas team on the road, and while they haven’t blown out teams like in 2021, they have found ways to win football games.

SMU, on the other hand, is coming in at 3-3, having lost two of their last three games.

The Mustangs do move the ball very effectively through the air, averaging 351 ypg, but this is a style clash for them.

Despite losing Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant in the secondary, this Cincinnati team is giving up just 186 ypg through the air.

I am a big Luke Fickell fan and think he will have a game plan to limit the damage from SMU star Wr Raushee Rice.

I really like the Bearcats coming off a bye to be prepared and get it done here. This is my best bet of the weekend.

The Pick: Cincinnati -3.5

Minnesota Golden Gophers No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions

Spread: Penn State -5.5

Total: 44.5

Minnesota played a tough football team last week in Illinois and led by star RB Chase Brown, the Illini ran for 220 yards in a 26-14 over the Gophers.

Penn State plays a very similar style to Illinois and may be more talented than the Illini at every position except for running back.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a blowout loss to Michigan and will be looking to calm their angry fan base with a win here.

It will be interesting to see if Penn State splits reps at QB between veteran Sean Clifford and the highly recruited freshman in Drew Allar.

Minnesota will be able to run the ball a bit in this game but has a massive disadvantage when lining up against this elite Penn State Secondary.

This secondary has adopted the nickname of “No Fly Zone”, and even Trick Trick would agree the name is warranted.

Led by star CB Joey Porter Jr, the Nittany Lions secondary ranks 4th nationally in completion percentage against.

This is a night game and a “white out,” so you know this happy valley crowd will be rocking!

Give me the Nittany Lions in a bounce-back spot here.

The Pick: Penn State -5.5