The biggest story of the NCAA football season to date was announced Thursday night, with Clemson star quarterback and projected 2021 first overall NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence testing positive for COVID-19.

Lawrence will obviously be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Boston College and it is unknown whether he will be back for next week’s showdown against Notre Dame, let alone beyond that. The 21-year-old remains in isolation and must isolate for at least 10 days.

This is a massive story and obviously we wish Trevor well and hope to see him healthy and back on the field soon.

As far as games this week, Oklahoma State looks to extend its unbeaten season with the Texas Longhorns coming down. This is a big game for the Cowboys in their quest to win the Big 12 Championship and to become a dark horse team for the College Football Playoffs.

Meanwhile, coming off an impressive opening game last week, Ohio State travels to happy valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State is coming off a thrilling overtime loss to Indiana and will be looking to bounce back here, but that is no walk in the park against Justin Fields and the No. 3-rated Buckeyes.

Here are my picks in the Week 9 version of Simmons vs The Spread:

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS at (13) MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

SPREAD: Michigan -24.5

TOTAL: 52

Seeing a spread this wide between these two teams just looks crazy, but then when you see Michigan State give up a whopping 38 points at home in a loss to Rutgers, it starts to make a little more sense. Michigan, on the other hand, went into Minnesota and pulled off an impressive win and new QB Joe Milton looked like what Shea Patterson was supposed to look like. Milton and the strong Wolverines run game led the team to a 49 points outing and dominated the majority of the game. The Wolverines defence, meanwhile, is solid but not as impressive as it has been the first few seasons, which is why I lean to the over here. Fifty-two seems a bit low and coach Jim Harbaugh will want to put on plenty of points against his cross-state rival.

THE PICK: Over 52

(20) COASTAL CAROLINA CHATICLEERS at GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS

SPREAD: Coastal Carolina -2.5

TOTAL: 60

The Chanticleers were able to pull off a decent win last week despite QB Grayson McCall missing the game with an injury over a solid Georgia Southern team However, they will be in for another challenge this week in the Panthers. Georgia State plays a fast-paced offensive game and has been sneaky good this year, with its one loss coming in overtime against a good Louisiana Lafayette team. The Panthers put up 42 points a game on offence while giving up 39 on defence, so as you can imagine their games can be back-and-forth affairs. This is why I like the over here as Georgia State games have all gone over the number this season (3-0).

THE PICK: Over 60

TEXAS LONGHORNS at (6) OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

SPREAD: Oklahoma State -3.5

TOTAL: 58.5

As stated earlier, this is a massive game for the undefeated Cowboys to keep them alive in the playoff race. Spencer Sanders returned last week and their offence looked much more in sync in a hard-fought win over Iowa State. Chuba Hubbard looked the best he says he’s been all season and they have a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield with the Alberta product and LD Brown. However, the pleasant surprise this season for Oklahoma State has been the play of their defence and, in particular, the secondary. The Cowboys give up an average of 176 passing yards a game, which is generally unheard of in the Big 12. If they have can just limit the big plays by Sam Ehlinger and the Longhorns in this game, Oklahoma State should cover this number.

THE PICK: Oklahoma State -3.5

VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES at LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

SPREAD: Virginia Tech -3.5

TOTAL: 67.5

Following Virginia Tech this season has been a rollercoaster ride to say the least, but for every Dr. Jekyll, there is a Mr. Hyde on the other side. The Hokies look to bounce back this week after a complete no-show effort versus Wake Forest and Khalil Herbert had his worst game of the season. Luckily for him, Louisville gives up 187.3 yards per game on the ground and this is also a plus for Hendon Hooker to make some plays with his legs. Louisville has been a letdown team so far and I am banking on the “good” Virginia Tech returning to form here (fingers crossed) and taking the Hokies.

THE PICK: Virginia Tech -3.5