VANCOUVER — Simon Becher scored the game-winner with his first touch of the game as the Vancouver Whitecaps put their goal-scoring worries behind them for a night in a 3-2 Major League Soccer victory over the Minnesota United FC on Saturday.

Vancouver players and staff spoke before the match about their collective belief in the team's tactics and the belief that goals would come.

Striker Brian White scored twice, including once off his thigh that resulted in his substitution due to injury, to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead.

Becher, White's substitute, scored seconds after he came on for the U.S. forward with attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld providing the assist in the 56th minute.

Minnesota's goals came from former Whitecaps Michael Boxall in the 33rd minute after a mix-up between Vancouver's goalkeeper and defenders with a second coming in the 65th minute. The Whitecaps had set a club-record shutout streak of 443 minutes before conceding the first goal.

A defence-splitting cross found a wide open Sang Bin Jeong who calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka for the Loons' second goal.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps will visit York United in a Canadian Championship match on Wednesday, then travel to Portland to face the Cascadian rival Timbers in an MLS match next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2023.