Simoni Lawrence is headed back to Steeltown.

The veteran linebacker is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for 2023.

The news comes a day after Ticats head coach and president Orlondo Steinauer saying that a return for Lawrence was looking good.

"I think it's trending extremely favourably for us and for Simoni also," Steinauer said.

Lawrence, 34, has spent nine seasons of his 10-year CFL career with the Ticats following a rookie season with Edmonton.

He appeared in nine games last season, recording 41 defensive tackles.

A three-time CFL All-Star, Lawrence is the Ticats' all-time leader in tackles with 632. In 2019, Lawrence set a new record for tackles in a single game with 17 in a Sept. 30 game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.