Canada captain Christine Sinclair has been named to the NWSL Second XI.

The 35-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has led Portland Thorns (12-6-6) to the NWSL championship game Saturday against the North Carolina Courage (17-1-6).

Sinclair ranked fifth in the league with nine goals and tied for second with seven assists.

Portland and North Carolina dominated the first all-star team.

The Thorns (goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, defender Emily Sonnett and midfielders Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan) and Courage (defenders Abby Erceg and Abby Dahlkemper, midfielder McCall Zerboni and forward Crystal Dunn) each had four players in the Best XI.

The NWSL awards are voted on by club officials, players, media and fans.