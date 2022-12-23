As he preps for World Juniors, confident Hutson feels the love from Habs fans

The World Juniors is an opportunity for fans of the National Hockey League to watch their team’s best prospects as well as get an early look at draft-eligible prospects.

For fans of Canadian NHL teams, there are several players to keep an eye on over the next two weeks. The Winnipeg Jets boast three first-round picks at the Dec. 26-Jan. 5 tournament while the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks also have top prospects set to play important roles for their countries.

Here are six players representing the United States, Sweden and Finland to watch.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki – Sweden

Lekkerimaki was drafted 15th overall by the Canucks in July’s draft after a strong 2021-22 campaign.

With Djurgarden in the Swedish Hockey League, he had seven goals and nine points in 26 games and registered three assists in seven games at last year’s World Juniors while earning bronze.

However, it was the U18s where Lekkerimaki took his game up a notch, leading the tournament in scoring with five goals and 15 points in six games as Sweden took home gold.

Skating alongside Swedish teammates Liam Ohgren and Noah Ostlund with Djurgarden this season, he has one goal and five points in 20 games.

“Lekkerimaki is a very gifted, natural, offensive player, almost makes it look embarrassingly easy,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.

While Button doesn’t have Sweden as a gold-medal contender this year, he sees potential big things for this current team.

“This tournament can serve as such as a significant springboard for Sweden hosting the World Juniors next year in Gothenburg,” said Button. “Because those 2004s won the U18s. It might be a bit too young to compete for gold this year but they are promising.”

Lane Hutson – United States

One of the smaller players in the 2022 NHL Draft at 5-foot-8, Hutson lasted until the second round, where he was selected 62nd overall.

Hutson impressed as a member of the United States National Team Development Program with his 90 career points for a defenceman only second all-time to Cam York (103). At the U18s, he was named best defenceman at the tournament and a top-three player by the United States with eight assists in six games in a silver medal effort.

“You watch a player that completely understands everything thrown at him and completely solves everything thrown at him,” said Button.” It’s beyond impressive. He’s a hockey genius.

“I would argue that if Lane Hutson was 5’11, he would’ve been the first overall pick last year in the NHL Draft.

“I’ve watched Lane for a long time and he is a really good defensive player too. He plays defence on his terms. His ability to read the play, close the play, use his stick quick in there and take the puck off, use his feet to escape is tremendous.”

As a freshman at Boston University this season, he has seven goals and 18 points in 16 games.

Rutger McGroarty – United States

McGroarty was one of six USNTDP players to go in the first round at the 2022 NHL Draft, going 14th overall to the Jets.

At the U18s, he had eight goals and one assist in six games as he captained the United States to silver and was named a top-three player on the team.

With the University of Michigan this season, he has eight goals and 19 points in 20 games.

“McGroarty is the player that is going to drag every single one of his teammates into a fight,” said Button. “His focus is on one thing: winning. As a leader through his play and his actions, it is only ever about winning.

“If you're on his team, he’s got your back 100 per cent. If you're not on his team, he's a bear.”

Brad Lambert – Finland

Lambert was Winnipeg’s second first-round pick in 2022, going 30th overall.

After spending the previous two seasons playing pro in Finland, Lambert is skating with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose this season, registering two goals and an assist in 14 games.

The Lahti, Finland native is now heading into his third World Juniors tournament. He had one goal in five games at the summer edition and was a healthy scratch in the semifinals and the gold-medal game.

“Where Brad finds himself now, this tournament can serve as a real confidence boost for him,” said Button. “You know the competition, you know the level and when you're playing up levels and the pro league in Finland and this year in the American Hockey League. It's hard to find your offensive game. It's hard to find that confidence. It's really hard when you go a few years without being a real productive offensive part.

“For him, who's such a terrific skater, I think that his best play is when he plays give-and-go. Not trying to beat everybody but give up the puck and get the puck back. Make sure that he’s playing with players that can get him the puck on the move.”

Tyler Boucher – United States

Boucher was a surprise 10th overall pick by the Ottawa Senators at the 2021 NHL Draft and has had a circuitous path since.

Another USNTDP alum, Boucher started out the 2021-22 campaign in the NCAA with Boston University. After only three points in 17 games, the Scottsdale, Ariz., product departed for the Ontario Hockey League to suit up for the Ottawa 67’s.

This season, he has nine goals and 15 points in 17 games with the 67’s.

“I think that Tyler has brought a comfort level with being the style of player that will give him success,” said Button. “That's being a really strong skating, powerful winger that can bear down on you, make life uncomfortable.

“He skates and closes in on you so well, that forces defencemen having to make plays quicker than they want to. That creates opportunities to get to pucks, create turnovers and be a catalyst for offensive play.”

Chaz Lucius – United States

Lucius, like his former USNTDP teammate Boucher, has jumped around since being selected 18th overall by the Jets in 2021.

Playing last season at the University of Minnesota, he had nine goals and 19 points in 24 games. This season, Lucius has graduated to the AHL, signing his entry-level contract and playing with the Manitoba Moose, where he has two goals and five points in 12 games.

“Chaz Lucius is a very smooth, skilled player,” said Button. “He doesn't need much room to score. He's got terrific scoring hands. He's been playing with some injuries, but he is an offensive talent.

“He might be more along the lines of Tyler Toffoli or Jonathan Marchessault, that type of a player. But make no mistake; he is somebody that adds offence to your group.”