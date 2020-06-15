17m ago
Sky Blue FC's Dydasco tears ACL in training
Sky Blue FC defender Caprice Dydasco will miss the NWSL Challenge Cup after tearing the ACL in her right knee during a team training session.
HARRISON, N.J. — Sky Blue FC defender Caprice Dydasco will miss the NWSL Challenge Cup after tearing the ACL in her right knee during a team training session.
The team said Monday that Dydasco was hurt during a drill in a small group training last week. She is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York City.
"I am heartbroken to announce that I tore my ACL in training last week and will miss the Challenge Cup,” Dydasco said. “It is devastating to go through this again, but I know everything happens for a reason. I will be back stronger.”
The 26-year-old joined Sky Blue in a trade with the Washington Spirit in 2019. She started 23 games last season.
