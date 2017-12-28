BUFFALO, N.Y. — Samuel Bucek scored an unassisted goal with 2:08 remaining in the third period to give Slovakia a 3-2 victory over the United States at the world junior hockey championship on Thursday.

Filip Krivoski scored the other two goals for Slovakia, and Roman Durny made 43 saves in his world junior debut.

Casey Mittlestadt and Brady Tkachuk had goals for the U.S., which had won nine straight world junior games entering the night. The U.S. began its streak with the 2016 bronze medal game and went undefeated in winning the gold medal last year in Toronto. The previous American record was eight consecutive victories from 2004-05.

The U.S. faces Canada in an outdoor game at the Buffalo Bills' New Era Field on Friday afternoon.