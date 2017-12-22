Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews took part in his first team practice since sustaining an upper-body injury on December 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Auston Matthews said he’d felt “normal concussion symptoms” after collision with Morgan Rielly against Pittsburgh. Didn’t go any further. Will be game-time decision against Rangers but hopeful he can return tomorrow — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 22, 2017

The Leafs have gone 2-4 in the six games since Matthews' injury and other than a eight-goal explosion against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team has struggled offensively.

Outside of that lopsided victory against the Hurricanes, Toronto has been outscored 15-6 in five games.

During the team's current slump the Boston Bruins have closed the gap in the Atlantic Division and now trail the Leafs by only two points for second in the Atlantic Division with three games in hand.

Matthews missed four games earlier this season with an undisclosed injury, but the team won all four games and outcored their opponents 12-5 in that span.

The 20-year-old has 13 goals and 13 assists in 26 games this season and is considered a game-time decision for Saturday night's game against the New York Rangers.