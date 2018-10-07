Smart on incident with Smith: 'We can handle that off the court'

It may only be the preseason, but things got heated Saturday night between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Celtics point guard Marcus Smart was ejected following a dustup in the first quarter between teammate Aron Baynes and J.R. Smith of the Cavaliers. After Smith and Baynes locked elbows and got tangled up under the basket, Smart jumped in and shoved Smith from behind.

The two were separated and Smith remained in the game despite Smart getting tossed. Smart said he wasn’t given an explanation as to why he was ejected, but it didn’t seem to bother him.

“Fine with me,” he said. “I’m not too worried about it. I did the action. Whatever consequences come with it, come with it.”

Both players received double technical fouls.

“He wants to be so tough in that situation,” Smith said. “He leads the league in flops, easily. You can’t flop as much as you do and then be tough. How does that even work?”

“At the end of the day, I’m not going to sit here and lose money over trying to fight Marcus Smart. I’m not going to lose money over my tattoo, so why would I lose it over him?”

Smart appeared to gesture in Smith’s direction as he walked off the court. After the game, Smart explained what he meant.

“I told him to come back to the back. All that in the court? We can handle that off of the court,” Smart said. “I ain’t with that.”

“J.R. knows where I’m at. Everybody knows where I’m at,” Smart added.

Smith responded to Smart’s challenge, tweeting “Meet me on the street damn the back!!”

The Cavs went on to win the game 113-102 behind 20 points from former Celtic Ante Zicic and 13 from rookie guard Collin Sexton.

The two teams will meet next on Nov. 30 when the Cavaliers travel to Boston.