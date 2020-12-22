Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith believes facing some of league's premier players on a nightly basis in the all-Canadian division will benefit his young team long term.

Among the seven teams in the North Division for the 2020-21 season, only the Senators were not a part of the league's Return to Play in August and they appear to be facing an uphill climb to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.

“We may have the toughest division in hockey but also you’re going to play against the best players. If you want to get better, playing against the best players in the world will push you to your limits,” Smith told Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch on Monday. “Auston Matthews might be the most dominant player in the NHL today with (Connor) McDavid, (Leon) Draisaitl, (Elias) Pettersson and we’re going to see these guys every other night. Some of our young guys will see these guys three times in a week. That’s going to help you to learn how to play defensively and you’re going to have to learn on the fly.

“We’re going to be a better team for it. We’re going to have to play good team defence, but you play against the best players in the world you have no choice but to get better. They’re all going to get an opportunity, you’re going to play 28 games on the road, and they’ll be out against these guys in crucial situations. Some nights are going to be learning experiences and some nights even a little bit of success will build confidence. I’m excited they’ll be getting the opportunity to play the best players in the world every night.”

The Senators, who finished last season with a 25-34-12 record when play was halted in March, were 4-7-3 against Canadian teams last season.

Smith is entering his second season as head coach of the Senators after previously serving as an assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin on Jan. 13 with a 56-game schedule. Four teams from each division will make the postseason.