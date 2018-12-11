Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Turns out, the secret to the Calgary Flames’ rise to the top of the Western Conference is really no secret at all.

The Flames have finally gotten the solid goaltending that’s eluded them, well, since Miikka Kiprusoff retired six years ago.

“You can’t have success without it,” Flames GM Brad Treliving said Monday.

For the first six weeks of the season, the Flames had the NHL’s fourth-worst save percentage at .891. Since Nov. 15, the Flames have the fourth-best save percentage at .921, while allowing the second-fewest goals against in the league.

The Flames were a middling 10-8-1 to start the season. They’ve gone 9-2-1 since, acquiring nearly the same number of points in the standings in seven fewer games.

Along the way, 36-year-old Mike Smith somehow pulled himself off the scrap heap, turning back the clock to the Kiprusoff era with a near flawless six-game run (6-0-0) in which he’s allowed just nine goals against since Nov. 15.

Smith struggled so much in the early going, with a 5-7-1 mark and .876 save percentage, that his save percentage for the season is still just .894 after this hot stretch. Calgary’s goal differential has morphed from plus-1 (56-55) to a staggering plus-23 (49-26) over that stretch.

David Rittich was Calgary’s only saving grace as Smith faltered. His year began with a 5-1-0 mark and .935 save percentage as he slowly slid into the driver’s seat in net. They’ve traded hot hands since, with Smith picking up as Rittich cooled off.

“That to me has been one of the stories of the season for us,” Treliving said. “There was a stretch where Smith was finding himself and his game and Rittich was excellent. We haven’t given David the run support he’s needed in his last few starts. I think he’s been really good for us.

“I said it in training camp and I really believe it: You need two goalies in the league now. The days of one guy playing 70 games are over. There’s not a heck of a lot of [Martin] Brodeurs anymore.”

The TSN Turning Point in the season was Nov. 15, at least statistically, but Treliving pinpointed Calgary’s 9-1 drubbing at the hands of the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 25 as perhaps the emotional turning point. He says the Flames have buttoned it up defensively since then, with coach Bill Peters “leaving no stone unturned” to find an answer.

“There have been a few blips on the screen, but if you look at our data with chances, shots against, we’ve cleaned up a lot defensively,” Treliving said. “We’re spending less time in our end, giving up less. Our young defence has been a stabilizer for us.”

Treliving highlighted the play of Rasmus Andersson, 22, and Oliver Kylington, 21, for stepping up while early Norris Trophy candidate Mark Giordano was serving his two-game suspension and Juuso Valimaki and Michael Stone have missed time with injuries.

“You find players that way,” Treliving said of the opportunity. “We have a fairly young group that’s getting better each month.”

One of Treliving’s goals last summer was to fill out scoring depth, to not be so reliant on Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan for points. Matthew Tkachuk has taken a clear step forward as a driver of play and production for the Flames, but in a way, the seamless addition of Elias Lindholm from Carolina has further stratified the lineup.

Gaudreau, Monahan, Lindholm and Tkachuk are all north of 30 points, while the next closest forward, Mikael Backlund, is down at 17 points, sandwiched between three defencemen. The only other forward with double-digit points is Mark Jankowski at 10.

Calgary’s ascent to the top of the Pacific Division has masked a miserable start to James Neal’s run as a Flame. Neal, 31, has three goals and three assists for six points in 31 games in the first year of a five-year, $28.75 million deal.

That’s not a misprint: Neal – who has scored at least 20 goals in all 10 of his NHL seasons – is on pace for just eight goals. He had six for the Vegas Golden Knights in 20 playoff games last spring.

“I think James would be the first to tell you he’d like to shoot more in the net,” Treliving said. “I try to look more at the positive side of things. I watch Lindholm jumping into the top tier of scorers, the contributions from Jankowski, [Sam] Bennett and [Derek] Ryan.

“But yes, absolutely, we want to get James going.”

Neal needs 17 goals in his final 51 games to hit that 20-goal mark again. That's certainly possible for a career 12 per cent shooter who is down to 4.1 per cent this season. Given the turnaround Calgary has witnessed with Smith in net, nothing should be deemed impossible. Neal’s re-emergence would make for a heck of an in-house trade deadline acquisition.

“We have to grow, we have to continue to get better,” Treliving said. “We’ve got a lot of ability, but with each passing day on the calendar, the game continues to tighten up. I want us to be comfortable in one-goal games, those tight situations. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re happy where we’re at."

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli