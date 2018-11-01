A day after denying a report on Twitter, J.R. Smith admitted on Thursday that he's "hoping" for a trade away from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

#Cavs JR Smith said he's hoping for a trade. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 1, 2018

On Wednesday, Smith tweeted out that a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst saying that the 33-year-old wanted out of Cleveland was inaccurate.

False! They gave me the option an I chose to stay! https://t.co/MMjMDiUdHA — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 31, 2018

Smith said that the team asked if he'd like to be moved and he declined.

"False!" Smith wrote of the report. "They gave me the option and I chose to stay!"

Smith has two years and over $31 million remaining on his current deal.

A native of Freehold Borough, NJ, Smith is in his 15th NBA season and fifth with the Cavaliers.

Kept out of the lineup with an elbow injury, Smith's minutes have been limited in the four games in which he's appeared. He's averaging 2.5 points in 12.0 minutes a night thus far.

Smith has averaged 12.5 points on .419 shooting, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists a game in 964 career contests with the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Cavs.