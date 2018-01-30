Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith says he's as in the dark about his future with the team as anybody else is.

“I wish I knew," Smith told The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. "I’ve got a year under contract there in Kansas City. I wish I was in control of this thing. I wish I was the one who got to do this. That’s just not the reality."

Smith, 33, is heading into the final year of a four-year deal signed with team ahead of the 2014 season. The Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills to select Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. It is widely expected that Mahomes will take the helm of Andy Reid's team for the 2018 season, but nothing has been made official. Mahomes started the Chiefs' final game of the season in Week 17 after the team's AFC West title was already secure.

The first overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Utah, Smith was named to the Pro Bowl for a third time this season and appeared in Sunday's game.

He started 15 games for the team, throwing for a career-high 4,042 yards on 341-for-505 passing and 26 touchdowns, another career best. His five interceptions were the fewest of his career in a full season.

Though Smith's regular season was a solid one, he and the Chiefs came up short in the playoffs again, upset 22-21 at home in the AFC wild-card round. Though the Chiefs have reached the postseason in four of Smith's five seasons at Arrowhead, the team has only won a single playoff game - a 30-0 win over the Houston Texans in the 2015 wild-card round.