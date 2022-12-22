Snakebitten Guenther hopes he's saving his goals for World Juniors Team Canada’s Dylan Guenther has three goals in 21 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2022-23 after scoring 45 goals in 59 games with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings last season. As Mark Masters writes, the 19-year-old forward aims to break through on the scoresheet at the World Juniors.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, running Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Halifax, N.S, and Moncton, N.B. Team Canada travelled from Moncton to Halifax on Thursday.

Dylan Guenther scored one goal on Wednesday night. How many could he have scored?



"A lot more," he said quietly and with a small smile. "A lot more."



Guenther actually apologized to linemates Logan Stankoven and Adam Fantilli.



"I'm telling Stanks and Fantilli, 'Sorry guys, I haven't scored as much this year as I have in the past.'"



Guenther has three goals in 21 games with the Arizona Coyotes this season. All three came on the power play as did Wednesday's tally.



"Their goalie played well," Guenther said following Canada's 6-1 tune-up win over Slovakia. "I got to score a couple of them. Off the knob at the end, that's a lucky save. The first shift I had a chance there. I mean, if I score that one on the first shift I'm sure it goes a bit smoother, but it's the pre-tournament and I'm saving them for the real one."



Canada's second line has yet to break through on the scoresheet through two tune-up games, but Wednesday's performance was better than Monday's 6-0 debut victory against Switzerland.



"When it all comes together and clicks they're going to be very dominant," predicted Team Canada head coach Dennis Williams. "I did see a lot of great opportunities, great movement by that group throughout it. When you get into this type of event there's pressure and everyone starts gripping the sticks. I said to the guys, 'You just got to loosen the grip.'"

This is where Guenther's professional experience should come in handy.



"I've kind of learned to evaluate my games differently playing up," the 19-year-old from Edmonton said.



Guenther scored 45 goals in 59 games with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings last season.



"In junior I'm like, 'Okay, how many chances did I have today?' In the NHL sometimes you'll go a game or two or three without getting a Grade A chance so you have to be able to evaluate on the rest of your game and I'm going to continue to do that," he said. "While getting chances is important, I think it's important for me to continue that pro way and play the right way."



And Guenther is still producing. He had two assists on the power play on Monday night in the win over the Swiss. He plays on the flank of Canada's top unit.



Fantilli picked up his first point of the pre-tournament on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 freshman notched the second assist on the Brandt Clarke goal, which came at the end of a power play.



"He's a big body who's got skill," Guenther said. "I can see how he's such a dominant player in his league and how he's so highly touted. He's going to be huge for us. Once we click and hopefully get some goals here it's going to be exciting."

Guenther: If we play like we did in the second period, we're going to be just fine Team Canada forward Dylan Guenther discusses what the biggest difference between the first period and the rest of the game for the team, how many goals he feels he could have had against Slovakia, what kind of progress he feels his line made, and much more.

---



Fantilli's longest goal drought in the NCAA this season is two games. He's scored 11 times in 16 outings.



"He dominates men," gushed Team USA forward Rutger McGroarty, who plays with Fantilli at Michigan. "There's only one word for him and it's just 'domination.' He dominates every game, every practice, whatever it is. He's a great player and I'm looking forward to, hopefully, playing him."



Canada and the United States are in different groups so any reunion will have to wait until the knockout stage.



"It would be intense," McGroarty said. "We're both competitive guys. We were talking about it and we're just like, 'No friends.' We're going after each other."



The pair formed a fast friendship this season.



"We're very driven people," McGroarty explained. "He's very committed to the game. I'm very committed to the game. I feel like we're always doing extra stuff together whatever it is. If it's stretching after practice or running the stairs, I feel like we're doing a lot of things together and having that internal competition with each other. It's fun, honestly. It's making both of us better."



Fantilli is projected to be among the top picks in the 2023 NHL draft.



"He's loaded with interviews, loaded with all these different things and he's handling it well," McGroarty said. "He could come in and be a cocky guy, be whatever, but he hasn't been that at all. He's been a great team guy and you couldn't even tell it's his draft year. He's just another one of the boys. He's awesome about it."

McGroarty brings 'a bit of everything' to USA; hopes to face dominant Fantilli Team USA forward Rutger McGroarty explains what he's looking to be a Swiss Army Knife for the team at the World Juniors and play in a number of different roles. McGroarty also discusses how much he's looking forward to playing Michigan teammate Adam Fantilli, and much more.

---



Connor Bedard, the projected first overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, took four penalties in Wednesday's game.



"I got to stay out of the box," he said. "That's eight minutes for me kind of wasted in there, but I guess it happens."



Although it's never happened in the Western Hockey League. Bedard does have one game with three minors with the Regina Pats. He's had seven multi-penalty nights over his 105-game run.



"He definitely has to stay out of the box more," Williams said. "Spending eight minutes in the penalty box doesn't help our team or himself. It's something we'll obviously talk about and address. Even some of the stuff after the whistle. We don't need to get involved in that. We want to play 60 minutes hard and we want to have a whistle-to-whistle mindset and not give any teams any opportunity on power plays, especially when the game is still a 3-0 game. It's a hard lead in hockey. You can create separation. Definitely some of the discipline needs to be cleaned up."



Bedard took a goalie interference penalty late in the second period with Canada leading 3-0.



"I kind of just fell," he said of the contact with Patrik Andrisik.



Slovakia ended up with five power plays. Canada only had one more despite dominating possession.



Bedard admits that three of his penalties were "not the brightest" but he has no regrets about the roughing call that came after linemate Brennan Othmann took a high stick to the face.



"I saw the stick and it's kind of the unwritten rule that you got to get in there a bit," he said. "I was happy with that penalty. I didn't want to just stand there and look kind of soft."



Bedard and Frantisek Dej were assessed rouging minors for their part in the ensuing scrum.



"I appreciate him stepping in like that," said Othmann. "He doesn't need to do that. He's a top guy. He's a top prospect and for him to do that, it means a lot to me. It means a lot to the guys on our bench to see. If he can do it, then anyone else can do it. I know it's not natural at these tournaments, but when stuff happens like that it's good to stick up for your teammates in that way."

---



Othmann arrived at his media session with a fat lip.



"I think I still have my teeth," the Peterborough Petes left winger said. "We'll find out what happens or at the meal if I bite down on something too hard. It's part of the game. It is what it is. I mean, I'm not happy about it. I'm happy we won, but not happy I may lose my teeth. At the end of the day, it's part of the game."



Othmann returned for the third period wearing a cage and scored immediately.



"When you go from wearing a visor for so long and you throw the cage on, you can hardly see," Othmann said. "It was a joke in the room that I said I wasn't going to be able to see the puck or the net or anything. The boys were saying I should go get one right away."

As for the celebration?



"I just did the John Cena, 'You can't see me,'" Othmann said.



He grinned and then quickly grimaced.



"I can't even smile," he said.

Othmann: 'I'm happy we won, not happy I may lose my teeth tomorrow' Team Canada forward Brennan Othmann shows off the damage done on the high stick he took against Slovakia, whether he thought about not coming back into the game, if he's thought about wearing a cage or going to a bubble like Connor Bedard, and much more.

---



Canada led 1-0 after the first period on Wednesday, but Williams wasn't happy and let the players know it.



"He was honest and we knew we needed to improve," Bedard said.



Canada outshot Slovakia 12-7 in the first period.



"I didn't like our first," Williams said. "We were just a little off. We had to hit a reset."



In the second period, Canada outshot Slovakia 23-1 and scored twice.



"We had a good discussion between the first and second," Williams noted. "We came out and played a much harder, proper Canadian way. I thought we deserved more than what we got on the scoresheet. I said to the players, 'Your offence is kind of like a cat, it will come and go, but our defence has to be like a dog and it has to be loyal out there.' And we did a good job of holding them to one shot. If we just keep getting those opportunities then eventually they'll fall."



Bedard feels the team simplified its approach.



"There's so much skill on this team," he said. "If we get into the O-zone it's going to be tough to stop us and we were doing that well and moving pucks quick and getting pucks behind their D."



"We're playing against ourselves out there too," Guenther said. "When we play the right way and everyone's playing connected then I think we can do good things. You saw that in the second. If we play like that the whole tournament then I think we'll be just fine."



"We bounced back in the second," said Sherbrooke forward Joshua Roy, who had a goal and an assist. "If we work hard and execute the game plan, we're going to win every game in the tournament."

Williams believes Canada still has things to clean up before World Juniors starts Team Canada head coach Dennis Williams discusses his team's performance against Slovakia and what the Canadian squad needs to clean up before the tournament starts on Boxing Day.

---



Bedard isn't the only player struggling to adapt to the way international hockey is called. McGroarty was whistled twice in Team USA's game against Sweden on Wednesday afternoon.



"I haven't taken a penalty in a long time and I took two and they were hooking," the Winnipeg Jets prospect said. "They were bad penalties on my part. It can't happen."



McGroarty has only taken two minors in 20 games at Michigan this season.



For players who prioritize physical play the adjustment to the IIHF standard can be tricky.



"It's annoying, if I'm being honest," said Team USA power forward Tyler Boucher. "But that's international hockey. Playing at the NTDP, it's been the same the whole time. I got to walk the line and make sure you don't cross it. I'll be looking out for that."



Boucher was assessed a charging call just one minute into his first pre-tournament game against Finland.



"I tested it the first shift just to see where the line was," the Ottawa Senators prospect said. "I thought it was clean but, I don't know, I guess they were cracking down on big hits. So, I'll have to pick my spots. Wouldn't want to hurt the team in any way, but definitely won't shy away from the physicality."



Boucher has 28 penalty minutes in 17 games with the Ottawa 67's this season. He has also been suspended twice. He received a six-game ban for a hit on Luc Brzustowski of the Soo Greyhounds. He sat two games for being the aggressor in a fight against Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves.

'It's annoying' but Sens prospect Boucher will 'walk the line' at World Juniors Team USA forward Tyler Boucher, who likes to play with a physical edge, says he will try and dial it back at the World Juniors, describes how the team is feeling heading into the tournament, shares his expectations for what he can bring to the club, and much more.

---



Like McGroarty, Boucher has a teammate on Canada's roster in Jack Matier.



"Great guy," Boucher said with a smile. "Big leader for our 67's squad. Plays a real solid game, mean game, so he'll be a big part of that D core for Canada. Definitely a hard player to play against."



As for a potential reunion in the medal round?



"I told him I'm going to run him," Boucher said with a smile. "So, we'll see."



Boucher's coach in Ottawa, Dave Cameron, guided Canada to the gold medal at the summer World Juniors.



"He said he wants me to come home with a silver and not a gold so he can walk around with a gold," Boucher said. "I'll try my best to make that not happen."



---



The only goal Canada has allowed so far came off the stick of Shane Wright, who accidentally banked a puck in off Ben Gaudreau on Wednesday.



"I saw Otter far side and I tried to throw one cross ice and it just hit Benny and it went in," Wright said with a laugh. "I told him I owe him a dinner later this week or later this month. A bit of a fluke play. Kind of sucks, but it is what it is. It happens sometimes."



Gaudreau isn't looking for food, though.



"We talked a little bit about it and I think we landed on I'm going to get a signed stick from Shane Wright," the Sarnia Sting goalie said. "That's better than a dinner for sure."



The own goal spoiled the shutout bid by Gaudreau, who stopped all 16 shots off Slovak sticks.



"I'll take responsibility for that one," Gaudreau said. "It goes in off my feet so it's definitely on me. Just talking to him a little bit after at the TV timeout, I don't think he scored on me in junior so I had to give him one, right."

Gaudreau struggled to maintain focus during the second period as the puck remained in the Slovak zone basically the entire time.



"I try to follow the puck even when it's in the other end just to keep my eyes going and my head in it," the 19-year-old from Corbeil, Ont., said. "If they dump it down, I try and go play it if I can and talk to my defencemen and talk to anybody, really, to stay in it. You got to stay warm so there's a little bit of moving around and stuff. It's tough when you only get one shot in a period and it comes with a minute left. It makes for a long period for me, but if guys are going to play that good then there's no complaints on my end."



Williams points out that Gaudreau made the saves that really mattered in the first period when the game was close.



"He stopped a couple that we needed there," Williams said. "We probably gave up only a couple Grade A opportunities. Tough one when we had nobody net front and Wrighter throws it out and it goes in off his left skate. That's how it goes sometimes, but it wasn't anything that he could do. He played a great game and we'll have to make a decision on who's going to play Friday."



Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Thomas Milic stopped all 19 shots he faced on Monday.

Gaudreau on Wright own goal: Didn't score on me in junior so I had to give him one right? Team Canada netminder Benjamin Gaudreau allowed one goal against Slovakia, and it came off the stick of his own teammate Shane Wright. Gaudreau takes the blame for the own goal and sums up his overall performance in the pre-tournament game.

---



Canada lines in Wednesday's game:



Othmann - Wright - Bedard

Fantilli - Stankoven - Guenther

Dean - Gaucher - Roy

Schaefer - Bankier - Dach

Ostapchuk



Del Mastro - Zellweger

Hinds - Clarke

Korchinski - Matier

Allan



Gaudreau starts

Milic