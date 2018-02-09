The Boston Bruins return to the top spot in this week’s edition of Snapshot, ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Among the teams moving up this week, the Winnipeg Jets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Toronto Maple Leafs have all landed inside the Top 10.

Moving down in the rankings, the Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks, and Colorado Avalanche have dropped from the last rankings.

(Snapshot is a continuation of the analytically-based Power Rankings that I’ve been doing on TSN for many years. They are generated using statistics and individual player grades, which allows for ranking flexibility based on player availability due to injuries, suspensions, coaching decisions etc. and are used for the model being measured, with others, here.)

BOSTON BRUINS (33-11-8)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.27 GA: 2.35 SA CF%: 54.1

NET PP/60: +7.11 NET PK/60: -4.87

The Bruins have one regulation loss in the past 23 games and are back to a full lineup, with Charlie McAvoy returning from his heart procedure and Brad Marchand wrapping up his latest suspension.

Key Injuries: None.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (37-14-3)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.56 GA: 2.59 SA CF%: 52.6

NET PP/60: +8.49 NET PK/60: -6.38

Six wins in the past eight games (seven of which were on the road) and the return of Victor Hedman from injury moves the Lightning back up the board.

Key Injuries: LW Ondrej Palat (lower body).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (36-14-4)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.41 GA: 2.70 SA CF%: 52.5

NET PP/60: +6.56 NET PK/60: -5.23

A 7-4-2 record in the past 13 games may be some expected regression from the Golden Knights, but 10 of those games were on the road and they’re headed home for nine of the next 10 games.

Key Injuries: None.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (32-12-9)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.06 GA: 2.51 SA CF%: 51.8

NET PP/60: +7.54 NET PK/60: -5.56

Yes, the Predators have dropped back-to-back games in Toronto and Ottawa, but they have suffered one regulation loss in the past 14 games, and that was a game in which they fired 43 shots on goal in a 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks. They’re in it every night.

Key Injuries: LW Filip Forsberg (upper body).

DALLAS STARS (32-19-4)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.05 GA: 2.55 SA CF%: 52.4

NET PP/60: +6.74 NET PK/60: -5.82

The Stars have won four straight, and are getting solid play from both goaltenders. It’s been a while since that was happening for Kari Lehtonen.

Key Injuries: D Marc Methot (knee).

WINNIPEG JETS (32-13-9)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 3.22 GA: 2.61 SA CF%: 51.7

NET PP/60: +8.42 NET PK/60: -5.80

6-0-2 in the past eight, and getting top centre Mark Scheifele back from injury, the Jets have six more games at home to wrap up their current 10-game homestand.

Key Injuries: C Adam Lowry (upper body), D Jacob Trouba (ankle).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (31-17-5)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 3.06 GA: 2.89 SA CF%: 48.3

NET PP/60: +6.27 NET PK/60: -7.30

It’s not as though the Capitals have been consistently good – they’ve mostly been mediocre, winning nine of the past 18 games – but they’re healthy and have top-end talent.

Key Injuries: None.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (30-22-3)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 3.04 GA: 3.00 SA CF%: 51.9

NET PP/60: +9.58 NET PK/60: -5.49

10 wins in the past 13 games puts the Penguins back on the right track. They are still relying a little too much on their killer power play, and need better goaltending, but they’re probably going to be heard from again in the postseason.

Key Injuries: RW Patric Hornqvist (lower body), LW Conor Sheary (lower body).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (32-19-5)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 3.16 GA: 2.77 SA CF%: 50.4

NET PP/60: +6.38 NET PK/60: -5.22

The Leafs are healthy, have won six of the past seven games, and have injected some youthful enthusiasm into the lineup, with D Travis Dermott and LW Kasperi Kapanen making seemingly smooth transitions from the AHL.

Key Injuries: None.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Andersen saves the Maple Leafs, Bergeron is brilliant, Doughty may be having his best season and more. https://t.co/8RTHspUtMM pic.twitter.com/pInBXzgaxA — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) February 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES KINGS (29-19-5)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 2.85 GA: 2.42 SA CF%: 50.5

NET PP/60: +6.47 NET PK/60: -4.70

Four wins in the past five games, with backup goaltender Darcy Kuemper winning all four, has the Kings bouncing back from a January slump. Now they hit the road for the next seven games.

Key Injuries: C Jeff Carter (Achilles).

ST. LOUIS BLUES (33-20-3)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 2.82 GA: 2.52 SA CF%: 51.8

NET PP/60: +4.87 NET PK/60: -5.89

Five wins in the past seven games would be a move in the right direction, but losing Joel Edmundson on the blueline does leave a hole. He’s not a glamourous player, but has been logging 20 minutes a night.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee), D Joel Edmundson (forearm).

CALGARY FLAMES (28-18-8)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 2.80 GA: 2.74 SA CF%: 52.3

NET PP/60: +4.92 NET PK/60: -7.08

The Flames have won three straight, but that comes on the heels of a six-game winless streak. They probably should be better than their record indicates, but they’re on the road for 11 of their next 15 games, so it’s not going to be easy to find that missing consistency.

Key Injuries: LW Kris Versteeg (hip).

SAN JOSE SHARKS (28-18-8)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.72 SA CF%: 51.9

NET PP/60: +9.12 NET PK/60: -5.89

Losing six of eight, the Sharks are still in playoff position, but they may be clinging for life if they’re going to try and push through without help while Joe Thornton is hurt.

Key Injuries: C Joe Thornton (knee).

ANAHEIM DUCKS (26-19-10)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 2.76 GA: 2.80 SA CF%: 48.8

NET PP/60: +5.90 NET PK/60: -5.42

One regulation win in the past six games leaves the Ducks in the same kind of battle for a playoff spot in which the Sharks find themselves. Anaheim’s roster, now relatively healthy with goaltender John Gibson on his way back, does appear to offer greater upside.

Key Injuries: RW Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barre).

HEROES & ZEROES: Checking in on Rickard Rakell, a couple of Sabres and Jack Johnson. https://t.co/JRjkFJP1uC pic.twitter.com/kDgxlfLgAK — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) February 9, 2018

MINNESOTA WILD (29-19-6)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.94 GA: 2.87 SA CF%: 47.1

NET PP/60: +6.95 NET PK/60: -5.51

The Wild are 11-4-3 in the past 18 games, which puts them back in the playoff mix. Maybe a little help on the blueline is the next step, especially with Jonas Brodin out for the next month.

Key Injuries: D Jonas Brodin (hand).

COLORADO AVALANCHE (29-20-4)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 3.15 GA: 2.92 SA CF%: 48.5

NET PP/60: +6.31 NET PK/60: -4.93

One regulation win in the past seven games is probably a case of some overdue regression, but also reflects how much the Avalanche miss star centre Nathan MacKinnon.

Key Injuries: RW Sven Andrighetto (leg), D Mark Barberio (lower body), C Nathan MacKinnon (upper body).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (26-19-9)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.91 GA: 2.85 SA CF%: 49.5

NET PP/60: +5.43 NET PK/60: -9.31

10-4-1 in the past 15 games, the Flyers have climbed back into a playoff spot, and could be more interesting with a surge from young players like sophomore Travis Konecny and rookie Nolan Patrick.

Key Injuries: None.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (24-22-8)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.91 GA: 2.80 SA CF%: 53.4

NET PP/60: +4.83 NET PK/60: -5.72

Winless in four, the Blackhawks are finding it hard to climb out of the basement in the league’s toughest division. Having Brandon Saad put up one assist in the past dozen games isn’t helping matters either.

Key Injuries: G Corey Crawford (upper body).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (26-23-6)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 3.29 GA: 3.64 SA CF%: 47.8

NET PP/60: +5.15 NET PK/60: -8.21

Injuries on defence have just crushed an Islanders team that is already suspect defensively. They have three regulation wins in the past 18 games.

Key Injuries: D Calvin De Haan (upper body), D Johnny Boychuk (lower body).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (27-22-4)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.51 GA: 2.75 SA CF%: 50.9

NET PP/60: +4.03 NET PK/60: -9.11

One regulation win in the past dozen games suddenly leaves the Blue Jackets reeling and at risk of falling from a playoff position that seemed virtually guaranteed a month ago.

Key Injuries: D Ryan Murray (upper body).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (27-18-8)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.94 GA: 2.92 SA CF%: 48.7

NET PP/60: +6.64 NET PK/60: -5.34

Since Christmas, the Devils have won six of 18 games, and they could really use Cory Schneider back between the pipes if they are going to save their playoff spot.

Key Injuries: LW Brian Gibbons (thumb), G Cory Schneider (lower body), LW Marcus Johansson (concussion).

FLORIDA PANTHERS (23-22-6)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.82 GA: 3.16 SA CF%: 49.4

NET PP/60: +5.02 NET PK/60: -5.69

Four straight wins gets the Panthers to within six points of a playoff spot, with a couple of games in hand, and 28-year-old goaltender Harri Sateri has been a useful stopgap,posting a .914 save percentage in his first eight NHL games.

Key Injuries: G Roberto Luongo (lower body).

EDMONTON OILERS (23-25-4)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.77 GA: 3.21 SA CF%: 51.3

NET PP/60: +4.50 NET PK/60: -9.08

5-2-1 in the past eight games, the Oilers are being carried by Connor McDavid, which is fine in one respect – that’s what franchise players do – but give the man some help.

Key Injuries: C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (upper body).

CAROLINA HURRICANES (24-21-9)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.61 GA: 2.98 SA CF%: 53.6

NET PP/60: +5.97 NET PK/60: -7.55

The Hurricanes are still in the playoff hunt, but they need better goaltending and more finishing talent if they are going to make that next step. Will new owner tom Dundon be prepared to swing major moves before the deadline?

Key Injuries: None.

NEW YORK RANGERS (25-24-5)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.85 GA: 3.04 SA CF%: 45.8

NET PP/60: +6.47 NET PK/60: -5.58

The Rangers are only three points out of a playoff spot, but they have announced to their fanbase that they are going ahead with a plan to rebuild, which could make them an extremely compelling team to watch as the deadline approaches. Strange as it might sound, it’s probably the right move for the long term.

Key Injuries: LW Chris Kreider (blood clot), D Kevin Shattenkirk (knee), RW Pavel Buchnevich (concussion), LW Jimmy Vesey (concussion), D Marc Staal (neck).

A Message from Glen Sather and Jeff Gorton. pic.twitter.com/Q56CXS8vDc — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 8, 2018

DETROIT RED WINGS (21-23-8)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.54 GA: 2.94 SA CF%: 48.0

NET PP/60: +5.60 NET PK/60: -5.71

While the Red Wings are reasonably competitive, winning eight of the past 16 games, there’s still no reason to get particularly excited about their immediate chances.

Key Injuries: None.

MONTREAL CANADIENS (22-26-6)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.59 GA: 3.09 SA CF%: 50.3

NET PP/60: +6.90 NET PK/60: -6.43

6-10-2 since Christmas, the Habs are in a difficult spot. Surely they aren’t in playoff contention, but what does that mean for the future of their best players? Max Pacioretty is rumoured to be on the block, but if Montreal is going to trade him, why not Shea Weber or even Carey Price too?

Key Injuries: RW Ales Hemsky (concussion), D Shea Weber (foot), C Phillip Danault (concussion), RW Andrew Shaw (lower body).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (21-27-6)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.59 GA: 3.20 SA CF%: 47.3

NET PP/60: +6.97 NET PK/60: -7.51

One regulation win in the past six games is really not a big deal for the Canucks. They aren’t contenders and need to get ready to make big decisions, with an eye to the future, leading up to the trade deadline.

Key Injuries: RW Derek Dorsett (neck), RW Sam Gagner (ankle).

OTTAWA SENATORS (19-25-9)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.62 GA: 3.34 SA CF%: 46.5

NET PP/60: +4.89 NET PK/60: -7.80

The Senators have won four of five, though three of those wins have come after 60 minutes and, like Vancouver, they should be getting poised to make significant moves at the deadline. The challenge for the Senators is that if they move out good pieces, how would they plan to entice Erik Karlsson to stay?

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), RW Mark Stone (knee), LW Bobby Ryan (hand).

BUFFALO SABRES (15-29-10)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.30 GA: 3.28 SA CF%: 46.3

NET PP/60: +3.95 NET PK/60: -6.25

While the Sabres are 4-3-1 in the past eight games, missing a couple of defencemen from an already thin group doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence.

Key Injuries: D Zach Bogosian (hip), D Jake McCabe (thumb).

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Reinhart keeps rolling, Giroux bounces back, Subban’s a big shooter; Monahan, Schenn, Cousins and more. https://t.co/p4zZi27WV8 pic.twitter.com/IEmCczCEsd — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) February 9, 2018

ARIZONA COYOTES (13-32-9)

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 31

GF: 2.34 GA: 3.36 SA CF%: 47.3

NET PP/60: +5.14 NET PK/60: -7.26

The Coyotes have one regulation win in the past 15 games, and first-line left winger Max Domi still has just three goals, while playing more than 17 minutes per game in 54 games.

Key Injuries: None.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca