The Tampa Bay Lightning are still No. 1 in this week’s edition of Snapshot, ahead of the surging Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins.

The Golden Knights, who have gone 13 straight without a regulation loss, have landed in second spot, jumping up from eight.

Other teams climbing this week include the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and San Jose Sharks.

Teams sliding down the rankings include the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, and Pittsburgh Penguins

(Snapshot is a continuation of the analytically-based Power Rankings that I’ve been doing on TSN for many years. They are generated using statistics and individual player grades, which allows for ranking flexibility based on player availability due to injuries, suspensions, coaching decisions etc. and are used for the model being measured, with others, here.)

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (29-8-2)

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.69 GA: 2.36 SA CF%: 54.3

NET PP/60: +8.94 NET PK/60: -5.95

Only two losses in the past 14 games for the Lightning, who continue to run wild over the league, and have eight players with at least 25 points, including rookies Yanni Gourde and Mikhail Sergachev.

Key Injuries: None.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-9-2)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 3.50 GA: 2.74 SA CF%: 51.7

NET PP/60: +6.65 NET PK/60: -6.09

Since a 7-4 loss at Winnipeg on December 1, the Golden Knights are 12-0-1. Yes, they are riding some inflated percentages (Marc-Andre Fleury has a .943 SV% and William Karlsson has 20 goals while shooting 26.1%), but this is an unbelievable story.

Key Injuries: None.

BOSTON BRUINS (22-10-6)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 3.08 GA: 2.45 SA CF%: 53.6

NET PP/60: +6.15 NET PK/60: -4.82

The Bruins are healthy, controlling play on a nightly basis, and have one regulation loss in the past 13 games. That loss, at Washington, was the second half of a back-to-back in which the Bruins played backup goaltender Anton Khudobin and outshot the Capitals 37-22.

Key Injuries: None.

LOS ANGELES KINGS (24-11-5)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 2.95 GA: 2.27 SA CF%: 50.1

NET PP/60: +5.54 NET PK/60: -3.94

One regulation loss in the past seven games for the Kings, and they have been getting a remarkable performance from 32-year-old G Jonathan Quick, who is posting Vezina-calibre numbers after missing most of last season.

Key Injuries: C Jeff Carter (Achilles).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (23-11-5)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.08 GA: 2.64 SA CF%: 51.3

NET PP/60: +8.24 NET PK/60: -5.61

Two wins in the past seven games and losing Filip Forsberg for 4-6 weeks is a tough stretch for the Predators. Some good news: they did get D Ryan Ellis into the lineup for the first time this season.

Key Injuries: LW Filip Forsberg (upper body).

DALLAS STARS (22-16-3)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 2.93 GA: 2.76 SA CF%: 53.0

NET PP/60: +6.30 NET PK/60: -6.03

4-2-2 in the past eight games, the Stars are nowhere near as fun as they were a couple of years ago, but they have been having more Ken Hitchock-style defensive success.

Key Injuries: D Marc Methot (knee), C Martin Hanzal (undisclosed).

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Pateryn thriving in shutdown role with Stars; Girardi, Barberio, Morrissey and more. https://t.co/r2pwq1k8rB pic.twitter.com/B1WLpiE7xS — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) January 4, 2018

WINNIPEG JETS (23-11-7)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.29 GA: 2.73 SA CF%: 51.8

NET PP/60: +8.56 NET PK/60: -6.07

The Jets are going to be without star centre Mark Scheifele for a couple of months, and the first plan of attack has been to shift captain Blake Wheeler to centre on the top lin. If he’s up to the task, would that not indicate he’s been under-utilized on right wing?

Key Injuries: D Tobias Enstrom (lower body), C Mark Scheifele (upper body), LW Brandon Tanev (lower body).

ST. LOUIS BLUES (25-15-2)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.48 SA CF%: 51.9

NET PP/60: +4.70 NET PK/60: -5.63

Four wins in the past 11 games counts as a slump for the Blues, who had been rolling early in the year, but the lack of scoring during this slide shows just how much St. Louis misses Jaden Schwartz. Backup goaltender Carter Hutton might force his way into more playing time, after posting a .944 save percentage in his first dozen appearances.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee), LW Jaden Schwartz (ankle).

ANAHEIM DUCKS (19-14-8)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.73 GA: 2.71 SA CF%: 47.6

NET PP/60: +5.89 NET PK/60: -5.11

After treading water to get through most of their injuries, the Ducks have their top two centres (Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler) back and are starting to get going, with just three regulation losses in the past 15 games.

Key Injuries: RW Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barre), RW Corey Perry (leg).

SAN JOSE SHARKS (21-12-4)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.70 GA: 2.49 SA CF%: 52.6

NET PP/60: +8.28 NET PK/60: -3.93

It might not seem like a hugely impressive run, yet the Sharks have two regulation losses in the past 11 games, and young winger Kevin Labanc has contributed 12 points (1 G, 11 A) in that stretch.

Key Injuries: None.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (25-13-3)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 3.05 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 48.7

NET PP/60: +5.40 NET PK/60: -6.69

The Capitals have just one regulation loss in the past 10 games, but their failure to climb in the rankings is more a reflection of the injury to Matt Niskanen, who adds much-needed reliability on the back end.

Key Injuries: D Matt Niskanen (upper body).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (23-16-2)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 3.24 GA: 2.90 SA CF%: 50.0

NET PP/60: +7.21 NET PK/60: -5.39

Three wins in the past 10 games is not exactly inspiring the Maple Leafs towards contender status, but they have five in a row at home to try to get moving in the right direction.

Key Injuries: D Nikita Zaitsev (lower body).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (22-10-7)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 3.08 GA: 2.90 SA CF%: 47.4

NET PP/60: +7.09 NET PK/60: -4.46

One regulation loss in the past 10 games is a more favourable way of looking at the Devils’ recent play (as opposed to winless in three), and LW Taylor Hall is riding at a point-per-game pace.

Key Injuries: None.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (23-15-3)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 2.71 GA: 2.73 SA CF%: 51.4

NET PP/60: +2.94 NET PK/60: -7.07

Had one regulation win in eight games before taking a 2-1 decision in Dallas on Tuesday. Too many injuries to valuable players to keep on rolling like nothing is wrong.

Key Injuries: D Ryan Murray (upper body), C Brandon Dubinsky (orbital bone), C Alexander Wennberg (back), RW Cam Atkinson (foot).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (19-14-6)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 3.00 GA: 2.74 SA CF%: 53.3

NET PP/60: +4.50 NET PK/60: -6.37

The injury to Corey Crawford could be devastating for the Blackhawks, because he’s been their most valuable player, but one of the great stories in the NHL this year is 32-year-old Jeff Glass, who is finally getting his shot in the NHL, after more than a decade split between the AHL and KHL, and he’s been solid, with a .917 save percentage in his first three games.

Key Injuries: C Artem Anisimov (upper body), G Corey Crawford (upper body).

NEW YORK RANGERS (21-14-5)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 3.08 GA: 2.75 SA CF%: 47.0

NET PP/60: +6.55 NET PK/60: -5.70

The Rangers have gone six straight without a regulation win, though getting Mika Zibanejad back from injury, with Chris Kreider sidelined, is probably a slight net gain.

Key Injuries: LW Chris Kreider (blood clot).

COLORADO AVALANCHE (20-16-3)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 3.21 GA: 3.10 SA CF%: 48.4

NET PP/60: +5.74 NET PK/60: -5.21

Only one regulation loss in the past seven games – though it was at home against Arizona, so it stings a little more than a routine loss – and the Avalanche are suddenly in the playoff hunt.

Key Injuries: D Tyson Barrie (hand), RW J.T. Compher (upper body).

CALGARY FLAMES (19-16-4)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.72 GA: 2.85 SA CF%: 52.0

NET PP/60: +5.54 NET PK/60: -7.58

In 14 games since the beginning of December, the Flames have earned three regulation wins. It sure appears that they have the talent to be better than this, but until those results start to happen, not much credit can go their way.

Key Injuries: LW Kris Versteeg (hip), RW Michael Frolik (jaw).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-16-4)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 3.38 GA: 3.58 SA CF%: 48.4

NET PP/60: +5.31 NET PK/60: -8.07

The Isles have one regulation win in the past 10 games, and are currently missing two of their top-four defencemen. Not great, Bob.

Key Injuries: D Calvin De Haan (upper body), D Johnny Boychuk (lower body).

MINNESOTA WILD (21-16-3)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 46.6

NET PP/60: +5.70 NET PK/60: -4.14

The Wild have been spinning their wheels for much of the season, but have won three of four and finally got LW Zach Parise into the lineup. Can that help ignite a second-half surge?

Key Injuries: RW Nino Niederreiter (lower body).

CAROLINA HURRICANES (18-13-8)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.74 GA: 2.97 SA CF%: 54.6

NET PP/60: +4.50 NET PK/60: -7.48

The Hurricanes have picked up points in 10 of the past 13 games, the kind of move that they needed to make in order to stay in the playoff hunt. In a surprising development, they’ve needed to lean on veteran G Cam Ward, and while his .911 save percentage isn’t earth-shattering, it’s an improvement on what Scott Darling (.896) has been offering.

Key Injuries: RW Lee Stempniak (hip).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (22-18-3)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 2.78 GA: 3.12 SA CF%: 51.2

NET PP/60: +9.64 NET PK/60: -5.70

Tuesday’s win at Philadelphia was the Penguins’ second regulation win in the past 13 games. The core may be the same, but this team is not looking like the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs.

Key Injuries: RW Bryan Rust (upper body), D Brian Dumoulin (concussion).

EDMONTON OILERS (17-20-3)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.85 GA: 3.25 SA CF%: 52.3

NET PP/60: +4.86 NET PK/60: -9.10

After going winless in four, time is pretty much running out on the Oilers. Either they start climbing out of the hole, or it’s going to be too late (it might already be too late) to make the playoffs.

Key Injuries: None.

DETROIT RED WINGS (16-16-7)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.64 GA: 3.05 SA CF%: 48.6

NET PP/60: +5.85 NET PK/60: -4.80

The Wings have won three straight for the first time all season, which is probably more of a short-term reprieve than any indication that this team is ready to make a playoff push.

Key Injuries: None.

FLORIDA PANTHERS (17-17-5)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.74 GA: 3.18 SA CF%: 48.4

NET PP/60: +4.95 NET PK/60: -5.09

Tuesday’s loss at Minnesota snapped a five-game winning streak, and G James Reimer deserves the bulk of the credit for improved results – he has a .946 save percentage in his past 10 games.

Key Injuries: G Roberto Luongo (lower body).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (16-15-8)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.74 GA: 2.85 SA CF%: 48.8

NET PP/60: +5.24 NET PK/60: -9.15

The Flyers have lost four of five and, miraculously, have managed slightly worse net results than Edmonton while shorthanded.

Key Injuries: None.

MONTREAL CANADIENS (16-20-4)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.50 GA: 3.13 SA CF%: 50.2

NET PP/60: +6.17 NET PK/60: -6.44

Five straight losses, during which they have scored a total of four goals, has the Habs to flustered that the trade rumours have started for captain Max Pacioretty, who is shooting 5.2%. That’s the way to maximize value for an asset.

Key Injuries: RW Ales Hemsky (concussion), D Shea Weber (foot).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (16-19-5)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.65 GA: 3.25 SA CF%: 47.7

NET PP/60: +6.19 NET PK/60: -7.84

One regulation win in the past dozen games, and now the Canucks are on the road for the next seven.

Key Injuries: RW Derek Dorsett (neck), C Brandon Sutter (upper body), C Bo Horvat (ankle), LW Sven Baertschi (jaw).

OTTAWA SENATORS (12-17-9)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.58 GA: 3.29 SA CF%: 48.4

NET PP/60: +4.99 NET PK/60: -6.65

One win in the past seven leaves the Sens on the verge of throwing in the towel unless they go on a serious run and fast. Five of the next six are at home, but they might be underdogs in all of them anyway.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), LW Zack Smith (shoulder).

BUFFALO SABRES (10-20-9)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.21 GA: 3.28 SA CF%: 46.2

NET PP/60: +1.20 NET PK/60: -5.05

The Sabres have points in three straight, but just one regulation win in the past eight.

Key Injuries: None.

ARIZONA COYOTES (9-27-5)

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 31

GF: 2.27 GA: 3.54 SA CF%: 46.1

NET PP/60: +4.641 NET PK/60: -6.67

The Coyotes aren’t exactly pushing the Sabres for 30th spot, with one regulation win in the past 12 games.

Key Injuries: D Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body).

