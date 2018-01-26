The Vegas Golden Knights are the new number one team in this week’s edition of Snapshot, ahead of the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins.

Boston has obviously been playing great, but a couple of notable lineup absences (Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy) cause the top team to drop a couple of places, opening the door for the expansion Golden Knights to rise to the top, at least for now.

Getting healthy, Nashville is one of the big movers this week, up from nine to two. Other teams climbing include the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils are among the teams sliding down the rankings this week.

(Snapshot is a continuation of the analytically-based Power Rankings that I’ve been doing on TSN for many years. They are generated using statistics and individual player grades, which allows for ranking flexibility based on player availability due to injuries, suspensions, coaching decisions etc. and are used for the model being measured, with others, here.)

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-12-4)

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.38 GA: 2.63 SA CF%: 52.9

NET PP/60: +6.07 NET PK/60: -5.54

A 5-3-2 record in the past 10 games isn’t great, but the Golden Knights are a strong possession team that has a starting goaltender with a .942 save percentage. That’s not likely to hold for the rest of the season, but in the here and now, this expansion team hits the All-Star break in top spot.

Key Injuries: None.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (29-11-7)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 3.00 GA: 2.53 SA CF%: 51.2

NET PP/60: +8.09 NET PK/60: -5.43

The Predators are getting healthier and have gone eight straight without a regulation loss. Their top four scorers in January include three defencemen: P.K. Subban, who has eight points in nine games, Ryan Ellis, back from injury, and Roman Josi.

Key Injuries: LW Filip Forsberg (upper body).

BOSTON BRUINS (29-10-8)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.26 GA: 2.43 SA CF%: 53.8

NET PP/60: +7.92 NET PK/60: -4.73

The Bruins moving out of top spot is not a reflection of a Bruins team that has gone 18 games without a regulation loss, but they are missing a star winger and first-pair defenceman at the moment, and that matters.

Key Injuries: LW Brad Marchand (suspension), D Charlie McAvoy (heart).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (34-12-3)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.53 GA: 2.51 SA CF%: 53.1

NET PP/60: +8.44 NET PK/60: -5.75

A 5-4-1 record in the past 10 games does show some vulnerability from a team that destroyed the league in the first half of the season, but given a couple of significant injuries right now, they probably are a little vulnerable.

Key Injuries: D Victor Hedman (lower body), LW Ondrej Palat (lower body).

DALLAS STARS (28-18-4)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.04 GA: 2.64 SA CF%: 53.0

NET PP/60: +6.58 NET PK/60: -6.04

A more reliable and consistent team under Ken Hitchcock, the Stars are 10-4-3 in the past 17 games. On one hand, they have great performances by their two leading scorers – Alexander Radulov and John Klingberg – but it’s also been a rough year for veterans like Jason Spezza and Martin Hanzal.

Key Injuries: D Marc Methot (knee), C Martin Hanzal (undisclosed).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (29-15-5)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 3.00 GA: 2.80 SA CF%: 48.7

NET PP/60: +5.95 NET PK/60: -6.79

While the Capitals have just two regulation losses in the past 12 games, they’ve been piling up a lot of points in overtime and shootouts, going beyond 60 minutes nine times in the past 16 games.

Key Injuries: None.

ANAHEIM DUCKS (24-17-9)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 2.76 GA: 2.72 SA CF%: 48.0

NET PP/60: +5.77 NET PK/60: -4.61

10-4-1 in the past 15 games, the Ducks are starting to move in the right direction, which should come as little surprise after getting healthy. Their leading goal-scorers: Rickard Rakell (not a surprise) and Ondrej Kase (more of a surprise).

Key Injuries: RW Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barre).

CALGARY FLAMES (25-16-8)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 2.76 GA: 2.65 SA CF%: 52.4

NET PP/60: +5.02 NET PK/60: -6.50

The Flames have dropped four straight, though two in overtime and two in shootouts, scoring a meagre six goals, and given how well the goaltending has held up, consistent scoring has been the one notable concern.

Key Injuries: LW Kris Versteeg (hip), RW Michael Frolik (jaw), RW Jaromir Jagr (lower body).

COLORADO AVALANCHE (27-18-3)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 3.25 GA: 2.88 SA CF%: 48.8

NET PP/60: +6.37 NET PK/60: -4.85

The Avalanche have lost two in a row, after winning 10 straight, and they still have six of their next seven on the road, but a team that was horrible a year ago is suddenly in the playoff hunt.

Key Injuries: D Tyson Barrie (hand), G Semyon Varlamov (lower body), RW Sven Andrighetto (leg).

SAN JOSE SHARKS (26-15-7)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 2.92 GA: 2.73 SA CF%: 52.0

NET PP/60: +8.55 NET PK/60: -4.64

The Sharks have been okay, but that leaves them in a dicey situation with news that Joe Thornton is likely out long-term. They come out of the break with five straight road games, too, so it will be interesting to see if Logan Couture can take over the mantle as the team’s top centre.

Key Injuries: C Joe Thornton (knee), G Martin Jones (lower body).

ST. LOUIS BLUES (30-18-3)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.84 GA: 2.55 SA CF%: 51.7

NET PP/60: +4.73 NET PK/60: -5.69

The Blues have won four of the past five games and, more importantly, they got LW Jaden Schwartz back from injury. Before getting hurt, Schwartz was playing at an MVP level.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee).

WINNIPEG JETS (29-13-8)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 3.24 GA: 2.68 SA CF%: 51.5

NET PP/60: +8.86 NET PK/60: -5.75

One regulation win in the past six games is not a great stretch, but that was also a lot of road games, and the Jets come out of the break with 10 straight home games, a good opportunity to solidify their spot at the top of the Central Division.

Key Injuries: C Mark Scheifele (upper body), C Adam Lowry (upper body).

LOS ANGELES KINGS (26-18-5)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 2.80 GA: 2.47 SA CF%: 49.8

NET PP/60: +6.11 NET PK/60: -4.57

One regulation win in the past nine games has put a sour note on what had, previously, been a decent start to the season. The Kings need more consistent scoring, and whenever Jeff Carter returns that should help. Notably, veteran RW Trevor Lewis has already tied his career-high (set last season) with 12 goals.

Key Injuries: C Jeff Carter (Achilles).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (27-21-3)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.92 GA: 2.98 SA CF%: 52.1

NET PP/60: +9.63 NET PK/60: -5.30

The Penguins have won seven of the past nine games, and C Sidney Crosby has put up 19 points (3 G, 16 A) during a nine-game point streak. That’s a move in the right direction both for No. 87 and the team overall.

Key Injuries: None.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (28-18-5)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 3.10 GA: 2.84 SA CF%: 50.3

NET PP/60: +6.46 NET PK/60: -5.18

Two regulation losses in the past 10 games is a positive spin, but the Leafs also have just two regulation wins in those 10 games too, so there’s been a lot of inconsistency from a team that came into the season with legitimate expectations. One positive sign is that the lineup for the last two games before the break looked a lot more like the best way to utilize the talent available to them.

Key Injuries: D Nikita Zaitsev (lower body), D Morgan Rielly (upper body).

MINNESOTA WILD (26-18-5)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.90 GA: 2.94 SA CF%: 46.9

NET PP/60: +6.33 NET PK/60: -5.06

The worm is turning for the Wild, who have two regulation losses in 11 January games. They need a little more scoring depth, but if RW Nino Niederreiter can get healthy and LW Zach Parise can get up to speed, the personnel may be in place to address that need.

Key Injuries: RW Nino Niederreiter (lower body).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (27-19-3)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.55 GA: 2.73 SA CF%: 50.9

NET PP/60: +3.83 NET PK/60: -8.18

Thursday’s 2-1 win at Arizona was Columbus’ only regulation win in the past eight games, but they are getting healthier and it’s still reasonable to see that this a talented team with some hope to get better with a move or two.

Key Injuries: D Ryan Murray (upper body), C Brandon Dubinsky (personal).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (23-19-7)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.98 GA: 2.76 SA CF%: 53.5

NET PP/60: +4.70 NET PK/60: -6.07

Snapped a four-game winless slide with Thursday’s win at Detroit, but the Blackhawks are looking up at the rest of the Central Division. They don’t have to throw in the towel yet, but if G Corey Crawford can’t return and play at the high level he established earlier in the season, then they probably aren’t going to be able to climb back into playoff position.

Key Injuries: G Corey Crawford (upper body).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-20-5)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 3.38 GA: 3.58 SA CF%: 47.8

NET PP/60: +5.15 NET PK/60: -8.21

Three regulation wins in the past 13 games is a tough stretch for an Islanders team that is fighting through injuries.

Key Injuries: D Calvin De Haan (upper body), D Johnny Boychuk (lower body), LW Andrew Ladd.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (24-17-8)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.88 GA: 2.82 SA CF%: 49.4

NET PP/60: +5.33 NET PK/60: -9.01

Eight wins in the past 10 games has pushed the Flyers back into playoff contention. Their top-end talent has been great, and keeps them competitive, but they might need more depth to make a legitimate playoff push.

Key Injuries: None.

NEW YORK RANGERS (25-20-5)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 3.00 GA: 2.94 SA CF%: 46.3

NET PP/60: +6.72 NET PK/60: -5.94

The Rangers have been making life hard on their goaltenders, and a 3-6 record in the past nine games is a problem, but they’re literally two points out of second place in the Metropolitan Division, so there’s still time for this to get better.

Key Injuries: LW Chris Kreider (blood clot), D Kevin Shattenkirk (knee).

EDMONTON OILERS (22-24-3)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.71 GA: 3.18 SA CF%: 51.7

NET PP/60: +4.28 NET PK/60: -8.80

The Oilers have won four of the past five games, but that loss, 5-0 at home against Buffalo sure made it feel like this team has no shot at recovering. They’re currently 10 points out of a playoff spot, and that seems close to impossible to make up in 33 games.

Key Injuries: C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (upper body).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (24-16-8)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.94 GA: 2.96 SA CF%: 48.3

NET PP/60: +6.25 NET PK/60: -4.59

One regulation win in the past dozen games, and the Devils are missing two of their top five scorers, as well as their top two goaltenders. Not a great time.

Key Injuries: LW Taylor Hall (hand), LW Brian Gibbons (thumb), G Cory Schneider (lower body), G Keith Kinkaid (groin).

CAROLINA HURRICANES (22-19-8)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.73 GA: 3.08 SA CF%: 53.7

NET PP/60: +5.82 NET PK/60: -8.32

Four wins in the past 12 games leaves the Hurricanes at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Even with strong possession stats, they can’t overcome poor percentages (97.9 PDO).

Key Injuries: RW Sebastian Aho (concussion, knee).

MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-23-6)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.59 GA: 3.14 SA CF%: 50.4

NET PP/60: +6.31 NET PK/60: -6.39

A 4-3-2 record in the past nine games is respectable, but does nothing to get the Habs back into the playoff race, and if they aren’t in the race, that could very well lead to some big moves before the deadline.

Key Injuries: RW Ales Hemsky (concussion), D Shea Weber (foot), C Phillip Danault (concussion), RW Andrew Shaw (lower body).

FLORIDA PANTHERS (19-22-6)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.77 GA: 3.30 SA CF%: 48.9

NET PP/60: +5.17 NET PK/60: -5.71

One regulation win in the past nine games and the top two goaltenders are hurt. With the analytics crew bumped from power, who gets the blame for the way this season is going in Florida?

Key Injuries: G Roberto Luongo (lower body), G James Reimer (groin).

DETROIT RED WINGS (19-21-8)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.56 GA: 3.02 SA CF%: 48.2

NET PP/60: +5.79 NET PK/60: -5.83

Two wins in the past eight games should make clear the Wings’ plans. There will be opportunities to make over this roster before the trade deadline and into the summer, but it’s time to be aggressive – minor tweaks won’t be enough.

Key Injuries: LW Justin Abdelkader (lower body), RW Darren Helm (lower body).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (19-24-6)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.59 GA: 3.18 SA CF%: 47.4

NET PP/60: +7.04 NET PK/60: -7.74

The Canucks have won three of the past six games, but they aren’t going to realistically get back into the playoff hunt so, like the Red Wings, they should be looking to make aggressive moves to fix this team for the long run.

Key Injuries: RW Derek Dorsett (neck), D Erik Gudbranson (back).

OTTAWA SENATORS (15-23-9)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.62 GA: 3.43 SA CF%: 46.9

NET PP/60: +4.40 NET PK/60: -7.81

Losers of five straight, and with their best forward injured, the Senators are in a very tough spot for a team that was a goal away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), RW Mark Stone (knee), D Johnny Oduya.

BUFFALO SABRES (14-26-9)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.33 GA: 3.31 SA CF%: 46.2

NET PP/60: +3.41 NET PK/60: -6.31

A trip to Western Canada surprisingly resulted in three straight wins for the Sabres, their first three-game winning streak of the year.

Key Injuries: D Zach Bogosian (hip).

ARIZONA COYOTES (12-29-9)

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 31

GF: 2.34 GA: 3.36 SA CF%: 47.3

NET PP/60: +5.14 NET PK/60: -7.26

While the Coyotes have just one regulation win in the past 11 games, they have managed to take more games to overtime, going beyond 60 minutes in six of nine games this month.

Key Injuries: None.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca