The Nashville Predators open at No. 1 in the Snapshot rankings, ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, and San Jose Sharks.

Since this is coming just before the season begins, I also have some value plays on team and player point totals for the 2018-2019 NHL season.

Let’s start with Team Point Totals (odds via bet365.com):

Nashville OVER 104.5 (-115) – This is a big number, as last season was the first time since 2007 that the Preds finished with at least 105 points, but they finished with 117 points last year and, spoiler alert, they’re my top-ranked team entering this season.

Toronto UNDER 106.5 (-130) – Expectations are understandably high for the Maple Leafs, who are Stanley Cup favourites after they signed John Tavares as a free agent, but they also lost 36-goal scorer James van Riemsdyk, and they set a franchise record with 105 points last season, so it’s hardly a sure thing that they will set a new record.

Carolina OVER 86.5 (-115) – Over the past three seasons, the Hurricanes have averaged 85.3 points, so one extra win would hit the over, and they tend to dominate the shot counts, so all it would take is passable NHL goaltending to get them over the hump. The hope is that some combination of Petr Mrazek, Scott Darling and now Curtis McElhinney can get the job done.

Philadelphia UNDER 98.5 (-115) – The Flyers are a good team with questionable goaltending, and haven’t surpassed 98 points since 2012. If things break right, sure, they could do it this year, but they could also slide into the playoffs a few points shy of that number too.

New Jersey UNDER 91.5 (-125) – Last season’s playoff berth snapped a streak of five seasons outside the playoffs, and the Devils weren’t on pace for 92-plus points in any of those seasons, so it’s easy enough to forecast some regression this season.

Buffalo UNDER 82.5 (-125) – The Sabres may be improved this season, but it’s hard to predict that they are going to improve by more than 20 points after dealing away Ryan O’Reilly, who was one of their top two players. If Carter Hutton plays as a starting goaltender like he did as a backup in St. Louis last season, then the over could be in sight, but that’s a big ask.

Arizona UNDER 82.5 (-115) – The expectation is that the Coyotes will be better this season, and they may be, but they finished with 70 points last season when goaltender Antti Raanta had a .930 save percentage. If he doesn’t have the second-best save percentage in the league this year, can the Coyotes still jump by 13 points in the standings?

Player Point totals (via sportsinteraction.com)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins OVER 49.5 – He hasn’t scored more than 50 points in any of the past three seasons, but the 25-year-old finished last season with 17 points in his last 16 games after moving to Connor McDavid’s wing. If RNH can stay healthy, and on 97’s wing then he should be able to go for 50-plus.

Brendan Gallagher UNDER 55.5 – The gritty Habs winger played in all 82 games last season and scored a career-high 54 points. If he stays healthy, that point total is within range, but if he misses any time with an injury it would be tough to expect another career high.

Artturi Lehkonen OVER 27.5 – A disappointing sophomore season saw Lehkonen finish with just 21 points, but he had an on-ice shooting percentage of 5.1%, which is ridiculously low. He generates shots, is going to get ample opportunity to play in a scoring role for the Canadiens, and that number is low for a potential 20-goal scorer.

Max Pacioretty UNDER 66.5 – Should Patches bounce back from a down year? Of course he should, but his career-high is 67 points (he’s done it twice), so he could conceivably get back to scoring 30 goals, yet not necessarily match his career-best scoring output.

Logan Couture UNDER 62.5 – The skilled Sharks centre has scored more than 63 points once in the past five seasons, and that was when he played all 82 games in 2014-2015.

He's obviously great, but should it really be assumed that Sidney Crosby will score 100 points?

Sidney Crosby UNDER 101.5 – I have Crosby forecasted to be the second-leading scorer behind Connor McDavid, so it’s not like I don’t respect the man’s talent, but he hasn’t had 100 points in a season since 2013-2014.

Jonathan Marchessault UNDER 69.5 – A lot went right on Marchessault’s march to 75 points last season, including a lofty 10.1% on-ice shooting percentage, which was no doubt influenced by centre William Karlsson scoring on a league-leading 23.4% of his shots. If those percentages come down, as expected, Marchessault may have a tough time cracking 70 points again.

Alexander Radulov UNDER 70.5 – Last season’s 72 points was a career high in the NHL, and it required playing in all 82 games for the Stars. Can the 32-year-old do it again? I’m not so sure.

Clayton Keller OVER 62.5 – The 20-year-old had 65 points as a rookie, with an on-ice shooting percentage of 8.0%, which his fine, but there’s room for that to move up and Keller is the centerpiece of Arizona’s offence, so it’s not unreasonable to think he can produce even more in his second season.

Jakub Voracek UNDER 80.5 – In the past five seasons, Voracek has scored 81-plus points twice, with 85 last season and 81 in 2014-2015. In the other three seasons, he averaged 56 points.

Blake Wheeler UNDER 89.5 – The Jets’ 32-year-old captain went for a career-high 91 points last season, putting up 40 power play points in the process. It’s hardly a stretch to think that he might finish a couple of points lower.

Now, on to the Snapshot rankings.

(Snapshot is a continuation of the analytically-based Power Rankings that I’ve been doing on TSN for many years. They are model-generated using statistics and individual player grades, which allows for ranking flexibility based on player availability due to injuries, suspensions, coaching decisions etc.)

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.17 GA: 2.49 SA CF%: 52.3

NET PP/60: +6.96 NET PK/60: -5.54

The team with the best record in the league last season added veteran Dan Hamhuis to go with the best top four blueliners in the league (P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm) and they are still patient enough to start top prospect scoring winger Eeli Tolvanen in the AHL.

Key Injuries: RW Ryan Hartman (shoulder).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.51 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 52.6

NET PP/60: +8.66 NET PK/60: -7.44

A loaded team led by Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, and Brayden Point that has scoring depth and its only real question mark is the backup goaltender spot. They also have a quality group of prospects if reinforcements are needed at some point during the season.

Key Injuries: RW Tyler Johnson (upper body).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.28 GA: 3.06 SA CF%: 52.3

NET PP/60: +9.34 NET PK/60: -6.74

Last season was a disappointment, but the Penguins apparently can’t win the Stanley Cup every year. They still have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, which puts them in the championship conversation, and they will hope that winger Daniel Sprong adds another dimension to their attack. They’ve added Jack Johnson on the blueline, for whatever that’s worth, but the real key to success is if they can get a bounce-back season from goaltender Matt Murray.

Key Injuries: None.

SAN JOSE SHARKS

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.01 GA: 2.72 SA CF%: 51.4

NET PP/60: +7.75 NET PK/60: -4.33

Getting Erik Karlsson takes the Sharks from a solid playoff team to a team with a higher ceiling. Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic may be the league’s top defence pair and there are a lot of familiar faces on a veteran team that has been consistently competitive for a long time, but could be even better than that in 2018-2019.

Key Injuries: None.

BOSTON BRUINS

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.25 GA: 2.56 SA CF%: 53.6

A Cup contender with a good mix of young and old, the Bruins have the best line in hockey (Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak) to go with emerging young talent Jake DeBrusk, Ryan Donato, and Danton Heinen. Their off-season acquisitions were defenceman John Moore and goaltender Jaroslav Halak; just some tweaking around the edges of a very good team.

Key Injuries: D Torey Krug (ankle).

The Jets have some unfinished business after last season.

WINNIPEG JETS

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.32 GA: 2.65 SA CF%: 52.3

NET PP/60: +8.06 NET PK/60: -5.51

The Jets have tons of firepower – Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor and more – with Jack Roslovic and rookie Kristian Vesalainen offering more potential. Any of their shortcomings are strictly first-world hockey problems: maybe a bit of defensive depth and backup goaltender are the lingering issues.

Key Injuries: None.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.28 GA: 2.81 SA CF%: 50.9

NET PP/60: +8.28 NET PK/60: -5.86

Similarly, the Maple Leafs have the horses to score, and score a lot. Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Nazem Kadri are an impressive 1-2-3 down the middle of the ice and right winger Mitch Marner is a rising star, but the Leafs also need to get William Nylander under contract to have full offensive effect. Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen add some youth to the forward group, and the blueline still has at least one significant hole to be filled, but Toronto enters this season ready to face the gauntlet that is required to get out of the Atlantic division.

Key Injuries: None.

ST. LOUIS BLUES

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.71 GA: 2.70 SA CF%: 51.9

NET PP/60: +3.96 NET PK/60: -6.62

The Blues could be one of the more improved teams in the league after trading for Ryan O’Reilly and signing forwards Tyler Bozak, Patrick Maroon, and David Perron as free agents. Add in rookie Robert Thomas and St. Louis could have a contender provided that their goaltending is better than it was a year ago.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (lower body).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.30 GA: 2.69 SA CF%: 52.0

NET PP/60: +6.80 NET PK/60: -5.29

Last season’s surprise finalists didn’t take their foot off the gas in the offseason. They lost free agent wingers David Perron and James Neal, but signed Paul Stastny and made a deal for Max Pacioretty, so even if there is some regression this season, they’re good enough to get back to the postseason.

Key Injuries: C Cody Eakin (lower body), RW Alex Tuch (undisclosed), D Nate Schmidt (suspension).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.10 GA: 2.90 SA CF%: 48.5

NET PP/60: +7.33 NET PK/60: -6.57

The reigning champs remain a good team, but they weren’t favourites to win it all last season and don’t enter this season as favourites either. They still have elite talent – Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and Evgeny Kuznetsov – leading the way, but have questionable depth and will need starting goaltender Braden Holtby to rebound from a down season now that Philipp Grubauer has gone to Colorado.

Key Injuries: D Michal Kempny (concussion), RW Tom Wilson (suspension).

Can Ilya Kovalchuk still be an impact player in his return to the NHL?

LOS ANGELES KINGS

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.90 GA: 2.44 SA CF%: 49.7

NET PP/60: +6.95 NET PK/60: -4.40

Surely, the Kings would like top prospect Gabe Vilardi to be healthy to improve their scoring depth, but getting Ilya Kovalchuk adds a much-needed finisher to a team that is solid enough, but leans heavily on star C Anze Kopitar and standout D Drew Doughty to achieve results. The big question for the Kings is whether they can keep pace as the game continus to get faster.

Key Injuries: RW Dustin Brown (finger).

DALLAS STARS

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.80 GA: 2.69 SA CF%: 51.6

NET PP/60: +6.02 NET PK/60: -6.24

A coaching change should open up the Stars’ game and they have enough top-end talent (Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Alexander Radulov, John Klingberg) to be dangerous, but if they are going to return to the playoffs, it likely will depend on the supporting cast, whether it’s Jason Spezza or Valeri Nichushkin or maybe rookie defenceman Miro Heiskanen can be a difference-maker from the start.

Key Injuries: C Martin Hanzal (back), D Stephen Johns (undisclosed).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.89 GA: 2.74 SA CF%: 51.7

NET PP/60: +4.73 NET PK/60: -8.07

The Blue Jackets have a quality club, but have a cloud hanging over them going into the season, with uncertainty lingering over the contract status of a pair of pending free agents: left winger Artemi Panarin and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Missing a couple of regulars on the blueline, including rising star Seth Jones, also means that Columbus is fighting uphill to start the season.

Key Injuries: D Seth Jones (knee), D Ryan Murray (groin).

CAROLINA HURRICANES (35-35-11)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.74 GA: 3.10 SA CF%: 54.5

NET PP/60: +5.77 NET PK/60: -8.34

Change is the order of the day for the Hurricanes. While veterans Jordan Staal and Justin Williams are steady leaders, Carolina is injecting youth into their forward ranks with rookies Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas, Valentin Zykov and Warren Foegele earning jobs. Carolina also bolstered their blueline with the additions of Dougie Hamilton and Calvin de Haan in the offseason, so all they really need is adequate goaltending, which has been easier said than done, historically, in Carolina.

Key Injuries: G Scott Darling (lower body), C Victor Rask (hand).

EDMONTON OILERS

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.80 GA: 3.21 SA CF%: 50.1

NET PP/60: +4.23 NET PK/60: -6.99

Having the best player in the world is a good place to start, but the Oilers had Connor McDavid last year and still missed the playoffs. They desperately need right wingers Ty Rattie, Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto to step up and may still have holes to fill on the blueline. However, if goaltender Cam Talbot can rebound from a down year, the Oilers should be back in the playoff hunt.

Key Injuries: D Andrej Sekera (Achilles), D Kris Russell (undisclosed).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.01 GA: 2.91 SA CF%: 49.5

NET PP/60: +5.73 NET PK/60: -8.62

The Flyers have a nice mix of veteran forwards – Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, Wayne Simmonds and free agent addition James van Riemsdyk – complemented by rising young players Travis Konecny, Noland Patrick and, potentially, rookie centre Mikhail Vorobyov. The blueline may not reach its peak version until Travis Sanheim and Philippe Myers are playing big roles, but that could be soon. Goaltending is always a question, but they added Calvin Pickard on waivers, which adds another layer between Brian Elliott and top prospect Carter Hart.

Key Injuries: None.

Can Johnny Hockey lead the Flames back to the postseason?

CALGARY FLAMES

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.58 GA: 2.99 SA CF%: 53.0

NET PP/60: +4.71 NET PK/60: -6.96

The Flames have a lot of talent, with newcomers Elias Lindholm, Austin Czarnik, James Neal, Derek Ryan and Dillon Dube notably improving their forward depth. They lost Dougie Hamilton on defence, but brought in Noah Hanifin and rookie Jusso Valimaki has potential, too. The main issue for Calgary is whether 36-year-old netminder Mike Smith is going to be able to handle the starter’s workload for a playoff contender.

Key Injuries: None.

MINNESOTA WILD

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.01 GA: 2.79 SA CF%: 47.7

NET PP/60: +6.69 NET PK/60: -5.66

There weren’t a lot of changes for the Wild in the offseason, though hulking rookie forward Jordan Greenway is poised for a full-time role this season, so the big hope for Minnesota is that they get internal improvement from the likes of Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle. The rest of the team is solid enough to contend for a playoff spot, but they don’t have a lot of wiggle room.

Key Injuries: None.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.96 GA: 2.98 SA CF%: 49.7

NET PP/60: +5.75 NET PK/60: -5.49

The Panthers nearly made the playoffs last season, and added Mike Hoffman in a trade this summer, so they figure to be in that discussion again. Can they get over the hump? Their top six forwards are excellent and top four defence are decent, but depth in both areas is less than ideal and, as always, a healthy Roberto Luongo would enhance Florida’s chances.

Key Injuries: LW Jamie McGinn (back).

ANAHEIM DUCKS

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.79 GA: 2.58 SA CF%: 48.9

NET PP/60: +5.58 NET PK/60: -4.62

Some teams start the season with a curse hanging over them and that sounds about like what’s going on with the Ducks, who are missing five veteran forwards to start the year. That does create opportunities for rookies Troy Terry, Sam Steel, and Maxime Comtois, but it would be easier to like the Ducks’ chances if they had something resembling a healthy roster on Opening Night.

Key Injuries: RW Patrick Eaves (shoulder), RW Corey Perry (knee), C Ryan Kesler (hip), RW Ondrej Kase (concussion).

COLORADO AVALANCHE

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.09 GA: 2.89 SA CF%: 47.7

NET PP/60: +6.72 NET PK/60: -5.08

The Avalanche were dragged into the playoffs last year by Nathan MacKinnon and while it was a big accomplishment, it’s fair to wonder if they can stay at that level this year. Maybe adding goaltender Philipp Grubauer will provide them with a little more insurance between the pipes, but they have to find a way to not get outshot every night.

Key Injuries: RW Sven Andrighetto (lower body).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.96 GA: 2.90 SA CF%: 48.4

NET PP/60: +6.94 NET PK/60: -5.10

Another of last season’s surprise playoff teams that might have a hard time holding their spot, the Devils rode Taylor Hall’s Hart Trophy season into the playoffs, but they will need some big internal improvement – maybe from young centres Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha – if they are going to have a shot at the postseason this year. An uncertain goaltending situation doesn’t help matters.

Key Injuries: G Cory Schneider (hip).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.83 GA: 3.08 SA CF%: 52.7

NET PP/60: +5.05 NET PK/60: -7.16

There are enough familiar names in place that, if you squint hard enough, the Blackhawks still look the franchise that has won three Cups over the past decade. Toews, Kane, Keith, Seabrook, and Saad are all there, and young players like Alex DeBrincat, Nick Schmaltz and defenceman Henri Jokiharju bring some upside, but there are too many holes, especially while starting goaltender Corey Crawford remains sidelined.

Key Injuries: G Corey Crawford (concussion).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 3.17 GA: 3.58 SA CF%: 47.2

NET PP/60: +6.52 NET PK/60: -8.74

Losing John Tavares to the Maple Leafs was a punch in the gut and while they still have some talent, led by sophomore centre Mathew Barzal, they also enter the season facing the prospect of potentially losing Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle, a pair of pending free agent scoring wingers. The defence is shaky and the goaltending tandem of Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss doesn’t inspire confidence, so new head coach Barry Trotz is going to earn his pay cheque.

Key Injuries: LW Andrew Ladd (undisclosed).

BUFFALO SABRES

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.38 GA: 3.34 SA CF%: 46.4

NET PP/60: +4.83 NET PK/60: -6.39

After a miserable 2017-2018 season, the Sabres knew that they needed to make changes and they did, adding Jeff Skinner, Conor Sheary, Vladimir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund, and Tage Thompson up front. Casey Mittelstadt, who finished last season in Buffalo, will embark on his first full season in the league, and he’ll be the Sabres’ second most compelling rookie, as top pick Rasmus Dahlin could be a franchise-changer on the blueline – it’s just a matter of how soon.

Key Injuries: None.

DETROIT RED WINGS

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.58 GA: 3.09 SA CF%: 48.3

NET PP/60: +5.11 NET PK/60: -6.74

With Henrik Zetterberg moving on, the Red Wings’ rebuild is clearly underway and there could be some hard days ahead, but that wouldn’t be so bad if the young players are making progress. Sixth overall pick Filip Zadina is off to the AHL, but Michael Rasmussen and Dennis Cholowski are a couple of recent first-rounders that are starting the year in Detroit.

Key Injuries: D Mike Green (illness).

Not everything is terrible in Vancouver. For example, they do have Calder Trophy front-runner Elias Pettersson .

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.67 GA: 3.17 SA CF%: 47.2

NET PP/60: +7.12 NET PK/60: -6.99

While the defence and goaltending both appear to be areas of concern for the Canucks, they can cling to a couple of prime young scoring forwards – Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser – as building blocks for the future. In the present, though, the Sedin-less Canucks are going to have a lot of tough nights.

Key Injuries: LW Antoine Roussel (concussion).

MONTREAL CANADIENS

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.53 GA: 3.14 SA CF%: 49.7

NET PP/60: +6.58 NET PK/60: -8.37

Believe it or not, there is a path to the Habs being a respectable team. It probably requires Carey Price to post a .930 save percentage, and they might need third overall pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi to handle a second-line centre role as an 18-year-old, but even if it’s unlikely, there is a path. The Habs have some useful scoring depth on the wings, and are going to have a new-look defence, especially with Shea Weber and David Schlemko injured, and Karl Alzner a healthy scratch to start the season – that means lots of reps for Victor Mete, Noah Juulsen, and Mike Reilly.

Key Injuries: D Shea Weber (knee), D David Schlemko (knee).

NEW YORK RANGERS

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.81 GA: 3.19 SA CF%: 45.2

NET PP/60: +6.92 NET PK/60: -5.75

Not unlike the Habs, there is a path to the rebuilding Rangers being a respectable team this season, and it’s also tied to veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist putting up great numbers behind a shaky Rangers defence. At the same time, the Blueshirts have talent up front, and can hope that players like Pavel Buchnevich, Filip Chytil and Brett Howden (among others) take advantage of the opportunities provided to them this season.

Key Injuries: None.

ARIZONA COYOTES

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.54 GA: 3.06 SA CF%: 47.8

NET PP/60: +4.88 NET PK/60: -7.02

There is some optimism around the Coyotes after they finished last season strong, and that’s not an unreasonable position to take, but my concern is whether goaltender Antti Raanta can duplicate his outstanding performance of a year ago. If he does, and Clayton Keller keeps doing his thing, and Dylan Strome shows that he can score in the NHL, and Alex Galchenyuk is capable of scoring when he returns from injury, it’s possible that the Coyotes could compete for a playoff spot, but I have my doubts.

Key Injuries: C Christian Dvorak (lower body), D Jakob Chychrun (knee), C Alex Galchenyuk (lower body).

OTTAWA SENATORS

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: -

GF: 2.71 GA: 3.44 SA CF%: 46.5

NET PP/60: +4.85 NET PK/60: -7.90

It’s possible to paint a somewhat optimistic outlook for just about any team, but it’s pretty hard with the Senators, who have endured a miserable offseason. With Erik Karlsson gone, the defence is going to lean heavily on Thomas Chabot and…Cody Ceci? Matt Duchene and Mark Stone are legit NHL scorers, but they’re also going into the final years of their respective contracts, so who knows if they are even going to finish the year with the Senators?

Key Injuries: LW Marian Gaborik (back), C Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Achilles).

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca