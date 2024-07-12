Alcaraz: Sunday will be a 'good day' for Spain with Wimbledon, Euro finals on TSN

Carlos Alcaraz says Sunday will be a "good day" for Spanish people as he competes in the Wimbledon Final hours before Spain faces England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final.

Alcaraz will face either Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti in the Wimbledon final as he looks to repeat as champion at the All-England Club.

“It’s going to be a really good day for the Spanish people, as well,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview after his semifinal win.

Drawing boos from the crowd in London, Alcaraz quickly added to his statement.

“I didn’t say Spain is going to win," he said. "I just said that it’s going to be a really fun, fun day.”

At 21 years old, Alcaraz is already eyeing his fourth career Grand Slam title in Sunday's final. He overcame a shaky start in the semifinal, defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Nerves have not been an issue for Alcaraz on the biggest stage as he will look to improve to 4-0 in Grand Slam finals on Sunday morning.

“I feel like I’m not new anymore. I feel like I know how I’m going to feel before the final. I’ve been in this position before,” Alcaraz said after Friday's semifinal win. “I will try to do the things that I did well last year and try to be better.”



Spain eyes first Euro title since 2012

While Spain could celebrate Alcaraz's title just last summer, the country has not won the European championship since it last made the final in 2012.

Just as the future appears bright for the youthful Alcaraz, the national team appears set to compete for titles for years to come.

A young core headlined by Lamine Yamal, who will turn 17 just ahead of the final on Saturday, has propelled Spain to an undefeated record at UEFA Euro 2024.

A total of three finals will take place on TSN Sunday, with Argentina facing Colombia in the Copa America final to cap off the day at 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT.