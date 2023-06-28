Kai Havertz is moving to North London.

Arsenal has completed the signing of the 24-year-old Germany forward from rivals Chelsea.

The deal is believed to be in the neighbourhood of £65 million and Havertz has signed a "long-term" deal with the club.

Havertz appeared in 35 Premier League games for the Blues last season, scoring seven times.

“It's super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family," Havertz said in a statement. "This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things. The mentality in the Arsenal squad is very high and you can feel that. That was one of the reasons why it has been so hard to play against Arsenal recently. The aim is to win trophies and I’m going to give everything to do that for the supporters and everyone at the club. I'm now looking forward to meeting all the players and the staff when we come back for pre-season."

A native of Aachen, Havertz is a product of the Bayer Leverkusen academy and made his senior debut for the club in 2016. After four seasons with the team, Havertz came to Stamford Bridge in a deal initially worth £62 million in 2020.

In three seasons at Chelsea, Havertz made 91 Premier League appearances, scoring 19 times. In his time with the club, Havertz won the 2021 Champions League title.

Internationally, Havertz has been capped 36 times by Germany, appearing at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.