Aston Villa says that while it understands fans' frustration, high prices for Champions League tickets are part of an economic reality in European football.

The cheapest ticket for home matches at Villa Park against Bayern Munich, Bologna, Juventus and Celtic will be £85 with tickets going as high as £97.

"Financial fair play (FFP) rules prohibit owners from covering shortfalls to finance this ambition, so we need to generate as much revenue as possible through sponsorships, merchandise and ticket sales to ensure that we can keep the club where it rightfully belongs - competing and winning at the top of English and European football," Villa president of business operations Chris Heck said in a statement. "Our priority will always be to match our collective ambition while ensuring that we are able to increase stadium capacity each season and provide the best matchday experience for all our fans."

By virtue of a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Villa will play in the Champions League for the first time ever and return to European football's top club competition for the first time in 41 seasons.

Their campaign begins on Sept. 17 when they visit Swiss side Young Boys.