Bev Priestman will not be on the sideline for Canada's first women's soccer game at the Paris Olympics amid a drone scandal that has rocked the team.

Priestman said Wednesday she's unsure whether the IOC or FIFA will put further sanctions on the team, but pushed to keep the focus on the current game ahead.

"Obviously, I've just literally stepped off the training pitch, I volunteered for me to step back before today, but I'm still learning, I'm straight off the pitch and whatever it is, again, I can only go on record and apologize on behalf of this team for this country," Priestman said. "But, this team is ready. Leadership moment for me to demonstrate the values and I also want to make sure this program doesn't let the COC, IOC and things down. [We're] being very cooperative and making sure that wasn't the case and I'd like to thank them for their support and just us being open and transparent offering what they needed to really investigate."

The Canadian Olympic Committee accepted Priestman's decision to remove herself from the sideline for the opening game against New Zealand, which will take place Thursday. Two team staff members -- assistant coach Jasmine Mander and Canada Soccer analyst Joseph Lombardi - were sent home after two separate drone incidents, with reports indicating that drones flew over New Zealand's practice sessions both Monday and last Friday.

Assistant Andy Spence will serve as Canada's head coach for Thursday's opening game. Referred to by Prietsman as her "main assistant," Spence has been on the team's staff since 2022.

"Andy's been with me now for a significant amount of time," Priestman said. "The way I lead is very [much] trust and ownership of people in this environment. Andy is well heard from the players on the pitch, off the pitch, leading meetings. He's more than capable, he's worked with England, Everton, he's got a significant coaching career.

"Ultimately, I know this team is ready, irrespective of me [or] Andy Spence stood on the sideline. I can trust that this group is ready, they know what it means to play for Canada, to take the pitch and go and do what they need to do and I feel at peace with my decision, but also that this team is ready."

Canada is the defending champions at the Olympics and enter the tournament ranked eighth in the world, while New Zealand enters at No. 28.