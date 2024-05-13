Jesse Marsch is the man for Canada.

Multiple sources tell TSN's Matt Scianitti that the former Leeds and RB Leipzig manager is set to take the reins of the men's national side and expected to lead the team in its pre-Copa America friendlies against the Netherlands and France in early June.

Marsch succeeds John Herdman, who departed the CanMNT last summer to take over at Toronto FC.

A native of Racine, IL, Marsch last managed at Elland Road, going 11-10-16 across two seasons over a one-year span.

Marsch, 50, also previously managed at RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, where he won a pair of Austrian Bundesliga titles.

In Major League Soccer, Marsch was the then-Montreal Impact's first-ever manager and went on to manage at New York Red Bulls where he won a pair of Supporters' Shields and was named the 2015 MLS Manager of the Year.

As a player, Marsch spent 14 seasons in MLS with DC United, the Chicago Fire and Chivas USA. A midfielder, Marsch won three MLS Cups.

Internationally, Marsch was capped twice by the United States.