Canada Soccer responded to Bayern Munich’s threat of possibly taking legal action regarding the injury suffered by Alphonso Davies by saying that proper care protocols were followed and that the Bundesliga team was kept informed throughout the entire tournament.

Earlier on Friday, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen expressed his team’s displeasure with Canada Soccer’s handling of Davies after the superstar left back suffered a torn ACL during the CONCACAF Nations League third place game.

“We’re demanding a full investigation into the events from Canada Soccer and expressly reserve the right to take legal action,” Dreesen told the Bild tabloid. “Sending a clearly injured player with a damaged knee on a 12-hour intercontinental flight without a thorough medical assessment is, in our view, grossly negligent and a clear breach of medical duty of care.”

Canada Soccer responded through a statement from chief communications officer Paulo Senra.

“We further reviewed the circumstances related to the medical care provided to Alphonso Davies. Medical documentation confirms that proper care protocols were followed, and communication records show that our medical staff provided updates to Bayern Munich throughout the entire tournament. We spoke further with Bayern Munich today to provide them with context and details to address any misunderstandings. We are all focused on supporting Alphonso in the months ahead.”

Davies underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Wednesday after he returned to Germany following the tournament.

The 24-year-old exited Canada’s 2-1 victory over USA on Sunday in the 12th minute after suffering the knee injury, the extent of which was not known until he returned to his club team.

Bayern’s legal threats are the latest fallout from the Davies injury, his agent Nedal Huoseh blasted Soccer Canada and head coach Jesse Marsch for playing his client in the game in the first place.

“He shouldn’t have played in the USA friendly third-place match. I was surprised that he started because he had communicated he wasn’t good to start. A source within [the Canadian Soccer Association] told me Friday night Alphonso wouldn’t start but might get a few minutes. I told them he shouldn’t play at all,” Huoseh said.

The agent later said that he had positive and productive talks with Canada’s coach.

"Over the past 24 hours, I spoke with Jesse Marsch on several occasions," Huoseh wrote on social media. "I have a lot of respect for him as a coach. We had positive and productive discussions and laid down the ground work to ensure we are all aligned and working together, to continue to protect the best interests of players. Moving forward everyone involved is focused on prioritizing Phonzie’s recovery."