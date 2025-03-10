Canada to host Argentina for pair of women's soccer friendlies in B.C. in April

Canada will host Argentina in a pair of women's international soccer friendlies in B.C. during the April FIFA international window.

The seventh-ranked Canadians will play No. 33 Argentina at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver on April 4 and at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on April 8.

The games will be the first at home for Casey Stoney, who was named Canada coach on Jan. 13.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in Canada and experiencing the support of our fans," Stoney said in a statement. "These matches aren’t just friendlies; they’re stepping-stones for our future. Each game gives us an opportunity to build on our standards, our style of play, and our growing belief as a team."

Canada has won all six previous matches with Argentina, most recently prevailing 2-0 in October 2022 in Jerez, Spain. The Argentines are ranked third among South American women's teams, behind No. 8 Brazil and No. 21 Colombia.

The Canadian women are coming off winning the Pinatar Cup last month in Spain, where they drew No. 17 China 1-1 and blanked No. 29 Mexico 2-0 and No. 42 Taiwan 7-0. Despite lifting that trophy, they fell one spot to No. 7 in the FIFA rankings released last week.

Canada has not lost in regulation time in 22 matches dating back to a 1-0 loss to Brazil in Montreal in October 2023. The Canadian women have gone 14-0-8 since then with three of the draws turning into penalty shootout losses (two to the top-ranked United States and one to No. 3 Germany) and one into a shootout win (over Brazil).

Canada's last game on home soil was a 1-1 draw with Mexico in Toronto on June 5, 2024, their last game before the Paris Olympics. The women have played 10 games since — four in France and six in Spain.

The Canadians last played in B.C. in December 2023 when they beat Australia in a pair of friendlies in Langford and Vancouver, marking the international swansong of captain Christine Sinclair.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025