TORONTO — Canadian international Kailen Sheridan, who tied for the league lead with nine shutouts this season, is a finalist for NWSL goalkeeper of the year.

The 28-year-old San Diego Wave 'keeper is up against Jane Campbell of the Houston Dynamo and Katie Lund of Racing Louisville.

Sheridan, from Whitby, Ont., won the award last year, the first Canadian to earn an NWSL major individual honour. She was also a finalist in 2019 and 2021.

The 2023 NWSL awards are voted upon in two rounds with fans having the opportunity to vote in the final round.

In the preliminary round of voting, players, owners, general managers, coaches and the media voted on individual awards to determine the finalists. The preliminary round used a weighted scale, broken down by players (50 per cent), owners/general managers/coaches (25 per cent) and media (25 per cent).

The winners will be announced around the NWSL championship match, scheduled for Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Sheridan posted a goals-against average of 0.95 in In 19 games this season.

Her ninth shutout came Oct. 15 in San Diego's 2-0 win over Racing Louisville before 30,312 at Snapdragon Stadium. The victory earned San Diego (11-7-4) the 2023 NWSL Shield, awarded to the club with the best record at the conclusion of the regular season.

In 2022, Sheridan helped San Diego become the first NWSL expansion team to reach the playoffs. Her eight clean sheets were a record by a Canadian in the NWSL at the time.

She missed part of the 2022 regular season on international duty, winning the Best Goalkeeper Award at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

Sheridan, who made her pro debut at the age of 21 with Sky Blue FC in April 2017, has won 40 caps for Canada with 19 clean sheets.

NWSL Awards Finalists

Most Valuable Player: Sam Coffey (Portland), Debinha (Kansas City), Naomi Girma (San Diego), Kerolin (North Carolina), Sophia Smith (Portland).

Defender of the Year: Naomi Girma (San Diego), Sarah Gorden (Angel City), Ali Krieger (Gotham City, Kaleigh Kurtz (North Carolina), Sam Staab (Washington).

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jane Campbell (Houston), Katie Lund (Louisville), Kailen Sheridan (San Diego).

Rookie of the Year,: Messiah Bright (Orlando), Jenna Nighswonger (Gotham FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City).

Coach of the Year: Juan Carlos Amorós (Gotham FC), Casey Stoney (San Diego), Becki Tweed (Angel City).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2023.