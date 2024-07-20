Canadian women's national team defender Sydney Collins will not compete at the upcoming Paris Olympics due to a fractured left leg and will be replaced by Gabrielle Carle.

Carle's alternate spot will be filled by veteran Desiree Scott.

Collins suffered the injury on July 18 in a closed-door training match against Nigeria. It was her first match back after recovering from a fracture to her right leg in February.

Both Carle and Scott helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Carle has 46 international appearances while Scott has appeared in 187 matches for Canada, also winning Olympic bronze medals in London (2012) and Rio (2016).

“Our hearts go out to Sydney during this difficult time. She has worked incredibly hard to return in time for Paris 2024, and while this is a setback, we know she will come back stronger. She will be with us in spirit every step of the way, ” said Bev Priestman, Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team head coach. “With the depth and resilience of our roster, it’s a next-player-up mentality, and both Gabby and Desiree’s experience will be invaluable to our team’s success.”