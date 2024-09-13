CF Montreal looks to break slump against Charlotte with playoff hopes in the balance

MONTREAL — Laurent Courtois knows his team is struggling.

With CF Montreal on a slide and their Major League Soccer season hanging in the balance, the head coach needs his players to keep their heads high.

“Keep the course,” Courtois said. “Keep the course no matter what happens because we know what we are capable of doing.

“Most of us are extremely convinced we can still make the playoffs. We have suffered a lot lately, but let’s not drag our feet — let’s move forward boldly. In the end, there’s nothing to lose, so give it your all.”

Montreal (6-12-9) is winless in its last four MLS games heading into Saturday’s match against Charlotte FC (10-9-8) at Saputo Stadium.

Courtois’s men slipped to 13th in the Eastern Conference after back-to-back emphatic defeats before the international break. Montreal lost 5-0 at home to the New England Revolution on Aug. 24 before falling 4-1 on the road to FC Cincinnati on Aug. 31.

The team now sits five points behind the playoff line with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Asked what Montreal needs to do to turn things around, midfielder Bryce Duke put it bluntly.

"Win,” he said. “That's as simple as the answer can get, just win games.

"Stick to the game plan, don't give up easy goals. Don't shut off. Obviously, a team is going to score on us, but we just can't let that situation be 'Okay, they scored on us, game's over.'”

Caden Clark, acquired on Aug. 8 from Minnesota United FC, has only experienced defeat since moving to Montreal.

The 21-year-old midfielder said he doesn’t see a team that’s playing poorly but echoed that Montreal has lacked resolve.

“At least in the home game (against New England), we played good soccer,” he said. “We kept the ball, had possession, and tried to create chances through that.

“It’s just a lack of mental focus at certain times that gets us in trouble. That game shouldn't have been 5-0.”

Montreal has the worst goal differential (minus-23) and has conceded the most goals (58) in the East after the lopsided losses.

Charlotte, meanwhile, has allowed only 29 goals, which ranks second-best in the conference.

Courtois identified Charlotte’s patience, compete level and experience as reasons for its defensive success.

But the visiting side is also looking for a better result on Saturday with two losses and three draws in its last five games. Head coach Dean Smith said Charlotte won’t take Montreal lightly despite what its record might suggest.

"They've conceded a lot of goals, so I'm expecting them to look to tighten up," he told reporters in Charlotte. "But if you don't respect them, that'll be at your peril, because they're a good footballing team. They play in tight situations and a lot of one-touch football. They're looking to entice you into playing behind you, so we have to be at our best."

Courtois’s message to his team? Play freely, stay focused and enjoy being on the pitch.

“We owe ourselves something different,” he said. “There are moments where we did good things but didn’t reward ourselves because we let stuff slip away due to a lack of concentration.

“Enjoy the games, bring out the best version of yourself. We know the elements that will put us in a good spot and the ones we want to avoid against this really solid team defensively. Be disciplined, have fun and give your heart.”

HONOURING NACHO

Former Montreal star Nacho Piatti will be inducted into the club’s Wall of Fame on Saturday. He is the sixth player to receive the honour, joining Patrice Bernier, Mauro Biello, Greg Sutton, Nevio Pizzolitto and Gabriel Gervais — the current team president.

Piatti produced 66 goals and 35 assists in 135 MLS regular-season games over six seasons in Montreal (2014 to 2019). The Argentine winger won the team’s outstanding player award four times in a row and was named an MLS All-Star in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

ON THE SHELF AGAIN

Montreal will likely have to play without winger Lassi Lappalainen, who practised alone during training this week. The 26-year-old from Finland has played sporadically this year, often off the bench, due to ongoing injuries, including a groin issue.

He produced three shots in the second half against New England but only played 31 minutes versus Cincinnati.

“It’s complicated. We know his qualities, but we also know he’s struggling to find a rhythm,” Courtois said. “It’s a shame for him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.