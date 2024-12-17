United States striker Catarina Macario entered as a halftime substitute and converted two penalties for Chelsea in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid that helped the English club finish top of its Women’s Champions League group with a 100% record on Tuesday.

Madrid was already sure of qualifying for the quarterfinals along with Chelsea, but needed a win at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to go through as the Group B winner.

The Spanish team was on course for victory when Caroline Weir opened the scoring in the seventh minute after her shot could only be parried onto the post by Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and into the net.

Macario was brought on at halftime and made a huge difference, with her incisiveness leading to a penalty when she was tripped by Olga Carmona.

The Brazil-born Macario curled a right-footed shot high into the net in the 51st minute and converted a second penalty into almost exactly the same spot in the 56th after Chelsea midfielder Wieke Kaptein flicked the ball into the outstretched left hand of Carmona.

Chelsea won all six of its group games and has yet to lose this season under new coach Sonia Bompastor. In the Women’s Super League in England, Chelsea has won nine games and drawn the other.

Chelsea has reached the Champions League final once — in 2020-21 — and was a beaten semifinalist in the last two seasons, losing both times to Barcelona.

Madrid has never got past the quarterfinals.

Twente beat Celtic 3-0 in the group's other game. Both teams had already been eliminated.

Group A will conclude later Tuesday with Lyon and Wolfsburg already sure of advancing ahead of their meeting in France.

