ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Christian Benteke scored the first and last goals of the match and picked up an assist in between to rally D.C. United to a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Benteke scored in the 14th minute to give DC United (6-11-8) a 1-0 lead and found the net again in the first minute of second-half stoppage for the winner. Benteke has 16 goals this season, pulling within one of Golden Boot leader Cristian “Chicho” Arango of Real Salt Lake.

Cristian Dájome, who scored twice in a four-minute span of the second half to rally DC United to a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday, picked up his first assist of the season on Benteke's first goal.

Minnesota United (8-10-6) pulled even in the 32nd minute when Tani Oluwaseyi, in his return from playing in the Copa America, used an assist from Hassani Dotson to score his eighth goal of the season. Dotson's assist was his second.

Teemu Pukki gave Minnesota United a 2-1 lead when he took passes from Robin Lod and defender Michael Boxall and scored in the 80th minute. It was the fourth goal for Pukki. Lod notched his 11th assist of the campaign on the score and Boxall picked up his first of the season and the second of his career.

DC United waited until the final minute of regulation to pull even when defender Aaron Herrera found the net for the first time this season and the second time in his career, also scoring in 2021 for Real Salt Lake. Benteke earned his fourth assist of the season. Martín Rodríguez, who subbed in in the 86th minute, picked up his second assist on Herrera's equalizer and his third of the season on Benteke's winner. Defender Lucas Bartlett was also credited with an assist on the winner — his second of the campaign.

Alex Bono finished with one save in goal for DC United.

Dayne St. Claire saved one shot for Minnesota United in his return from playing in the Copa America. The club was coming off a 1-1 draw on the road with the Houston Dynamo but has not won at home since June 1.

Minnesota United will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. DC United returns to league play on Aug. 24 when it hosts FC Dallas.

