Court of Arbitration for Sport to hear Canada's appeal in women's soccer case

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Slotted in a valley along the hilly neighbourhoods on the outskirts of this small French city sits a modest two-field soccer complex that became the controversy epicentre for a reeling Canada Soccer program.

A team analyst, part of the women's soccer team's coaching staff, was caught using a drone to spy on New Zealand's practices at the venue before the start of the Paris Games.

FIFA came down hard on the program over the weekend. Six points were docked from the squad, Canada Soccer was given a hefty fine and three coaches — including head coach Bev Priestman — were suspended for one year.

"Fair play is certainly what I learned at school about what the Olympic Games are supposed to be about," International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said before the FIFA ruling at the IOC's opening news conference. "That's what we appeal for. That's what the rules are there for."

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing the point deduction from FIFA. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport's tribunal in Paris.

A decision was expected before Canada closes out Group A play Wednesday night against Colombia at Nice Stadium.

Canada Soccer, which has had some funding withheld by the federal government, plans an independent external investigation.

Many questions remain in a scandal that has clouded the Canadian squad, even though there's no suggestion the players were involved.

"It's very plausible that other countries are doing this too," said Mike Naraine, a sport management associate professor at Brock University. "But we got caught and we are going to take 100 per cent of the blame for this particular type of tactic.

"It doesn't look good for Canada or for Canadian sport, and it certainly does not look good for Canada Soccer."

Priestman, in a statement through her lawyer, said she plans to co-operate with the investigation and wants to take accountability as the leader of the team.

She apologized "from the bottom of my heart" for the impact the situation has had on the players.

"Ultimately she is a human being and people make mistakes," goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan said after Canada's 2-1 win over France. "I think later down the road, we will be in a place where we can accept that.

"Right now we're staying in our bubble though and we're not allowing anything in."

It remains unclear why New Zealand — at No. 28 the lowest-ranked team in Group A — was a surveillance target priority in the first place. The Football Ferns are a plucky squad with some spark, but have just one win in 16 all-time head-to-head matchups against eighth-ranked Canada.

"Global football is the master of the dark arts," Naraine said. "Not only when you play through 90 minutes, guys and women are faking injury. They're trying to pull a fast one on the single referee that's out on the pitch.

"But then there's sort of these off-field tactics."

Putting aside ethical and sportsmanship issues — not to mention that drone use is prohibited at training sites — the decision to risk so much seems even stranger given the setup at Stade Auguste Dury.

The practice field has translucent Olympic banners around most of the perimeter's installed mesh fencing, but there are many gaps. Low-hanging branches provide only a partial obstruction of the view.

Player formations, penalty kick practice and set plays — some of the key training information that would be viewed with drone footage — were mostly visible by peering through the fence and down the hill.

The sidewalk near the venue entrance is only a stone's throw from the sideline. Nearby road traffic provides a steady hum but the coaches and players can still be heard during training.

Private residences and retail shops on top of the hill above the field also have a view of the pitch.

A handful of security guards patrolled the venue during two Canadian training sessions there last week.

At one point in the middle of Canada's final practice, a curious area resident pulled his car up to the venue entrance. After a short discussion, he was asked to turn around.

A young British soccer fan, meanwhile, eager to catch a glimpse of the Olympic champions, sat quietly on a nearby bench just beyond the fence without issue.

After a travel day to Nice, acting head coach Andy Spence was set to lead the players through a practice at Stade des Iscles later Tuesday.

A victory over Colombia would give Canada three points and a berth in the quarterfinals.

