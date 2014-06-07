Pittsburgh, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Ryan Braun's two-run double during a four-run eighth inning helped the Milwaukee Brewers take a 9-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the middle contest of a three-game set.

Khris Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Lyle Overbay drove in two runs for the Brewers, who rebounded after a 15-5 defeat on Friday.

Matt Garza (4-4) earned the win after allowing three runs on six hits with five walks across six innings.

Pedro Alvarez had two hits, two RBI and a run scored for the Pirates, who entered the game with wins in four of their last five. Starter Edinson Volquez (3-5) was tagged with the loss after giving up four hits and four runs -- three earned -- in six frames.