Arsenal has made a major splash in the transfer market with the signing of Alessia Russo.

The 24-year-old England forward joins the team on a free transfer from Manchester United.

Welcome to the Arsenal family.



Alessia Russo is our new No.23 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHItELutGZ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 4, 2023

“Alessia is one of the best forwards in the world and has significant potential to continue growing and improving," Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said in a statement. "She has a proven track record of scoring goals in the WSL and at international level and we believe she will be a quality addition to our forward line, so we’re all delighted to have brought her to the club."

A native of Maidstone, Russo spent the past three seasons at United following a move from Brighton. She made 46 league appearances for the team, scoring 22 goals.

“I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get going,” Russo said. “I want to win trophies – as does everyone in this club. I can’t wait to get stuck in and grow as a player – it’s a new challenge and a new environment.”

The North Carolina product has been capped 21 times by England and has scored 11 goals, including four during the Lionesses' Euro triumph last summer. Russo will be part of the England squad at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Russo is Arsenal's second forward signing over the past several days with Canada's Cloe Lacasse joining the Gunners last week from Benfica.