England and Slovenia wrapped up Group C play from Koln with a scoreless draw at UEFA Euro 2024.

The result will do little to alleviate the pressure on Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate.

Despite that, England still finished atop the group on five points.

After his lineup selections were roundly criticized through two matches, Southgate made one change to his starting XI with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher coming in for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back had been used in central midfield in what Southgate called "an experiment."

But the 24-year-old Gallagher did not impress. A couple of cheap giveaways resulted in Slovenia moves forward that were snufffed out with aplomb by the rock-solid centre-back duo of John Stones and Marc Guehi. Gallagher was taken off at the half for Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo.

England did put the ball in the back of the net in the 19th when Bukayo Saka tapped in from close range to complete a fine team move. But the flag was up because Phil Foden was well offside in the build-up taking a pass from Declan Rice.

As the second half got underway, it was all England, but their possession and movement forward did very little to result in pressure on the Slovenia backline and Jan Oblak.

In the 52nd, Harry Kane sent in a fine ball for Jude Bellingham, but his first touch was heavy and the chance amounted to nothing.

Coming on in the 71st for Saka, Chelsea's Cole Palmer almost made an instant impact. Palmer found Rice with a nice pass. The Arsenal man sent in a volley on a turn and whizzed it just wide in the 75th. Minutes later after another spell of England pressure, Mainoo cut back with a ball almost to the penalty spot with nobody there to meet it.

In stoppage, England had one last great chance. With a move started by Mainoo, Kane found a trailing Palmer, but his shot was directly at Oblak.

By virtue of finishing atop the group, England will now play a third-place team from Group D, E or F on Sunday.

Runners-up Denmark will also be in action on Sunday, meeting Germany.

With three draws, Slovenia will need to wait to learn their fates following Wednesday's final group-stage matches.