MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland was left out of the Manchester City squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool after failing to recover from injury in time.

The Norway international was an unused substitute against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, having been forced off late in the previous game against Newcastle.

City manager Pep Guardiola had said Friday he did not know if his leading scorer would be available.

Haaland has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season.

“It’s better to have Erling on the pitch. Everybody is responsible for the good things and bad things for the team but obviously with Erling we are better,” Guardiola said Friday.

January signing Omar Marmoush was named in attack in his place, having also started in the 3-1 loss to Madrid.

