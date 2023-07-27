All-European clash headlines Women's World Cup action on TSN

Three more matches, headlined by an all-European clash, make up another full slate of action from the 2023 Women's World Cup on TSN.

Argentina and South Africa are approaching their second match of the 2023 Women's World Cup with the knowledge that their margin for error is nonexistent. A loss here and their World Cup dreams are over after both sides dropped their openers.

You can catch Argentina vs. South Africa in Group G action from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Dunedin with coverage getting underway at 7:45pm et/4:45pm pt across the TSN Network, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

La Albiceleste had their hearts broken in their opening match with Italy. After a back-and-forth game with both teams having their fair share of chances, a scoreless draw appeared to be in the cards, but substitute Cristiana Girelli had other ideas, scoring on a header in the 87th minute to pull out a 1-0 win for the Azzurre.

Argentina knows they don't have time to dwell on the loss.

“That first defeat hurt, but we just have to lift our heads up," midfielder Estefania Banini said. "Just as we did then, we’ll be giving our all against South Africa. We’ve still got a chance and we’ll be gunning for the three points.”

South Africa were so close to their first ever World Cup victory, they could taste it, but like Argentina, they were also felled by a late goal against juggernaut Sweden. After going ahead through Hildah Magaia (who would then go off injured) just as the second half started, the Banyana Banyana conceded a 65th-minute goal from Fridolina Rolfo before Amanda Ilestedt scored from a Kosovare Asllani corner in the 90th to grab all three points in a 2-1 win.

"To concede at the end was a bit cruel, but that’s football," South Africa manager Desiree Ellis said. "We’re really proud of the way that we played, even though it was a loss."

Coming off of an African Cup of Nations triumph in 2022, Ellis knows her team has the mettle to move foward.

“We’re a more mature side than we were at [World Cup] France 2019 and we’ve also grown," Ellis said. "Winning the Africa Cup of Nations gave us a real boost. We had a lot of challenges at that tournament but we stood tall and overcame them, which really brought the team together. None of us can wait for the next match. We know how big it is and we know we have to win."

Denmark's return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence started with a bang in a 1-0 win over China, but the Danes will now be tested against Euro holders England, who are coming off of a 1-0 opening win of their own over China.

A win here for either would seal a place in the Round of 16.

You can catch England vs. Denmark in Group D action from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Sydney with coverage getting underway at 4:15am et/1:15am pt on TSN1/4/5, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Quarterfinalists in 1991 and 1995, Denmark has not reached the knockouts in the pair of World Cups they've been a part of since then, but know that three more points will get them right back there in 2023 thanks to their dramatic victory in their opening match. Paris Saint-Germain forward Amalie Vangsgaard headed home a corner in the 90th to grab a victory over a China team that, perhaps, looked the more likely of the two to pull out a result over the 90 minutes.

The goal was the 26-year-old Vangsgaard's first for her country.

"I've waited a long time for the first international goal, so I must have saved it for the best time," Vangsgaard said. "It's super important that we got off to a good start to the World Cup."

The good start was important because what comes next will be difficult. The Lionesses are one of the favourites to win the tournament. Bayern Munich's Pernille Harder, who spent the past four seasons at Chelsea, knows exactly the kind of test she and the rest of the Red and White are up against.

"The next one is going to be a different game," Harder said. "England are really good. It’s going to be difficult and there is not going to be any tiki-taka. We shouldn’t expect a lot of ball possession. But we have to do our best. That’s what I expect."

The Lionesses got the job done in their opener against a plucky Haiti side that gave England all they could handle. The game's lone goal was a penalty and even that proved to be fortunate for England. The ref awarded a penalty in the 29th after a VAR check determined that Batcheba Louis handled in the area. Bayern's Georgia Stanway stepped up to take, but her effort was nicely stopped by Kerly Theus. Haiti's joy was short-lived, however, as the ref had spotted that Theus was off of her line and ordered the penalty to be retaken. This time Stanway made no mistake to earn the three points for the Lionesses.

Stanway says England had to work for that win.

"They challenged us," the 24-year-old Blackburn Rovers academy product said. "They were very dangerous on the counter attack, that is something we will work on now in training. Mary came up with a big save and everyone played their part. For the penalty, I was just focused on the ball, focused on the situation and blocked out everything. The first one was a very good save, so credit for the save but she was off her line. There’s a process I go through and I just stuck to that."

Acting England captain Millie Bright believes that every successive match her team plays will be more difficult than the last, starting with the clash with the Danes.

“We’re here to hopefully conquer the World Cup," Bright said. "It’s a trophy everyone’s striving to win but it’s going to be extremely tough. Everyone’s seen from the tournament so far that the games are hard. But it's a challenge we think we’re ready for.”

In Group D's other second matchday encounter, a pair of teams that know all too well that moral victories don't mean anything at a World Cup face off as China and Haiti look to keep their hopes alive.

Both teams performed exceptionally against favoured opponents in their first matches, but China and Haiti both lost and can be eliminated from knockout contention with another defeat.

You can catch Haiti vs. China in Group D action from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide with coverage getting underway at 6:45am et/3:45am pt on TSN1/4/5, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

After giving it their all for 90 minutes against the Lionesses, Haiti were emotionally spent, knowing how hard they worked to trouble one of the best teams in the world, but saw ways to improve going forward.

"I'm really tired but we're really proud of what we've achieved - of our good performance," midfielder Melchie Dumornay said after the match. "Having said that, we lost on small details. We'll keep on working for the next match. We regret not being able to finish our chances. We'll have to be more clinical in the next match."

Losing the opening match at a World Cup is nothing new for China. In fact, at Canada 2015 and France 2019, the Steel Roses dropped their opening fixtures, also by a score of 1-0, to Canada and Germany, respectively. What matter is what comes next. Runners-up in 1999, China has never failed to advance to the knockouts in all seven of their previous World Cup appearances.

“Losing the first game cannot decide everything that happens in the end," China forward and captain Wang Shanshan said. "Our focus is to play well in the next two group matches. We definitely need to thwart the opponent’s counterattack and speed, and then we have to play at a higher level.”

Group D's final matchday is set for Aug. 1.