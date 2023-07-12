TSN.ca's lookahead to the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup continues with a preview of Group H that features two-time champion powerhouse Germany, dynamic Colombia, Republic of Korea looking to make some noise and African debutant Morocco.

Lena Oberdorf Germany Lena Oberdorf

Germany

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: No. 2

Manager: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Captain: Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Previous World Cup appearances: Eight

Major honours: FIFA Women’s World Cup (2003, 2007), EURO (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013), Summer Olympics (2016)

There are only two countries in the history of the Women’s World Cup that have multiple championships, the United States and Germany. The two-time champion Germans enter the competition with high expectations after topping their qualifying group, dropping only one game on their way to reaching the tournament. They were defeated 2-1 in extra time by England in the final of Euro 2022 as they fell just short of adding a ninth continental title to their collection. Wolfsburg striker Alexandra Popp, who scored six of the 14 goals they collected at the European Championship, was ruled out of the final with an injury she suffered during warmups. The 32-year-old is back to captain the squad at the World Cup with more than 100 international appearances for her country. Popp’s Wolfburg teammate Lena Oberdorf will also make her presence felt in the midfield for Germany. The 21-year-old was named in the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11 Squad already cementing her place among the world’s best. Defender Kathrin Hendrich is a mainstay in the German lineup and a key part of their backline. FIFA’s No. 2-ranked team can move within one title of the Americans for the most all-time if they can leave Australia and New Zealand with the trophy. It would take a major upset for them not to be one of the last teams standing in the tournament and could very well be the side to unseat the two-time defending champion USA.

Morocco Ghizlane Chebbak Ghizlane Chebbak

Morocco

Confederation: CAF

FIFA ranking: No. 72

Manager: Reynald Pedros

Captain: Ghizlane Chebbak (ASFAR)

Previous World Cup appearances: None

Major honours: None

Morocco hosted and finished runner-up to South Africa at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, booking their first-ever place in the Women’s World Cup. More than 45,000 people attended their semifinal victory over Nigeria that sent them to the world tournament, showing the passion for the women’s game in the country. Ghizlane Chebbak, who plays for ASFAR in Morocco, was named player of the tournament at WAFCON after finishing as the joint top scorer in the competition. She will lead the team offensively and as her country’s captain. Rosella Ayane struck the decisive penalty in the victory over Nigeria at WAFCON as the Tottenham forward produced a goal and four assists in the Women’s Super League this season. Midfielder Fatima Tagnaout will also be an important part of the Moroccan offence. The 24-year-old was named Best Player at the CAF Women’s Champions League as she helped lead ASFAR to their first title ever in the tournament. As FIFA’s 72nd-ranked women’s team, there are no illusions of Morocco being the last team standing in Australia and New Zealand, but perhaps a group stage upset could be on the cards for the African side.

South Korea Kim Hye-ri Kim Hye-ri

Republic of Korea

Confederation: CAF

FIFA ranking: No. 17

Manager: Collin Bell

Captain: Kim Hye-ri (Hyundai Steel Red Angels)

Previous World Cup appearances: Three

Major honours: None

This is the fourth appearance at the Women’s World Cup for the Republic of Korea and they have yet to really make a splash. Their only victory in the competition came at the 2015 tournament in Canada where they beat Spain 2-1 at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa. Ji So-yun is the most prolific scorer for Republic of Korea, she spent time in the Women’s Super League with Chelsea and now plays for Suwon FC of WK League. Korea will also feature captain Kim Hye-ri as well as Jang Selgi in defence. Tottenham’s Cho Sohyun is one of the most capped players in team history and will be counted on in the midfield. Forward Chun Garam and midfielder Cho So-hyun will also be key parts of the attack. Republic of Korea finished second at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, falling 3-2 to continental powerhouse China in the final. It was their best-ever finish at the tournament and could be a sign that this program is heading in the right direction as they head into the Women’s World Cup.

Leicy Santos Daniela Montoya Colombia Daniela Montoya and Leicy Santos

Colombia

Confederation: CONMEBOL

FIFA ranking: No. 25

Manager: Nelson Abadía

Captain: Daniela Montoya (Atlético Nacional Femenino)

Previous World Cup appearances: Two

Major honours: None

Colombia failed to qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France after making their first trip to the knockout stage in Canada in 2015. They advanced to the final of the 2022 Copa America Feminina, which they hosted, with a huge victory over Argentina, before they were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Brazil. Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo scored the semifinal winner against Argentina and she is the star player on Colombia’s squad. The 18-year-old captured the Golden Ball as the Most Valuable Player at the continental tournament. She also helped Colombia to a runner-up finish at the Women's Revelations Cup, a tournament that featured Mexico, Nigeria and Costa Rica. Leicy Santos is a creative midfielder in the team and led the Copa America tournament with four assists. The 27-year-old was part of the squad that played in Canada in 2015, so she brings much-needed experience at the world stage. Captain Daniela Montoya goes even farther back as she was a member of the World Cup debut squad that played at the 2011 competition in Germany. She also scored the country’s first-ever tournament goal against Mexico in 2015. The South American side has been beyond the Group Stage before in the tournament and are no doubt talented enough to do it again.