Canada vs. Slovakia: How to watch, stream 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

The quarter-finals of the 2023 World Junior Championship begin this Monday with Canada taking on Slovakia in the final game of the day.

After losing their opening game to Czechia on 5-2 on Monday, Canada bounced back with a trio of good games, including a dominating 11-2 win over Germany on Wednesday, a perfect 11-0 defeat of Austria on Thursday, and a convincing 5-1 win over Sweden on Saturday to finish second in Group A.

Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard led the way in group play registering six goals and 12 assists for 18 total points in only four games, while Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright added three goals and three assists for six total points.

New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann scored twice and Bedard added four assists against Sweden on Saturday.

San Jose Sharks prospect Benjamin Gaudreau bounced back from his opening game defeat to Czechia with a 12-save shutout victory against Austria, while Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Thomas Milic allowed only two goals on a .939 save percentage in two outings against Germany and Sweden.

Bedard's is tied with Jordan Eberle for first on the all-time scoring list with 14 goals and will look to continue his historic run on Monday. The 17-year-old is also tied with Eric Lindros for first in points with 31.

Canada finished second in Group A with a 3-0-0-1 record, one point behind Czechia, while Slovakia finished third in Group B with a 2-0-1-1 record after losing in a shootout to Switzerland on Saturday.

