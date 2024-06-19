It wasn't easy at times, but hosts Germany made two wins in two matches with a 2-0 victory over Hungary from Stuttgart at UEFA Euro 2024.

The result puts Germany atop Group A with one foot into the knockout round and a final matchday date with Switzerland set for Sunday.

Germany got goals from Jamal Musiala, his second of the tournament, and captain Ilkay Gundogan in the victory.

It didn't take long for Germany to realize Wednesday's match would be more demanding than Friday's opener against Scotland where they romped to a 5-1 win. Only 15 seconds in, miscommunication between Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rudiger allowed Barnabas Varga to get in behind the backline and in alone on goal. But Manuel Neuer reacted well to come off of his line and snuff out the danger.

After chances for both sides, Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd, but not without some controversy. Musiala played Gundogan into the area where he muscled Willi Orban off of the ball. Peter Gulasci came off of his line to cut the angle, but the ball landed for Musiala to hammer home. Hungary protested for a foul on Gundogan, but a VAR check offered no reprieve.

The goal woke up Hungary for the next stretch. A Dominik Szoboszlai free kick in the 28th seemed to momentarily fool Neuer, but he did well to recover and made a fine diving save. Two minutes later, Jonathan Tah did well to stop Szoboszlai from getting a shot off from close range.

After two quick chances for the hosts, Hungary thought they found an equalizer in first-half stoppage. Szoboszlai's free kick came to Orban, who forced a quick save out of Neuer. The rebound fell to Roland Sallai to poke home. The joy ended quickly, though, as the flag had gone up for offside and that was confirmed by a VAR check.

Ten minutes into the second half, Gulasci was called into action again. Gundogan danced around a defender before launching his shot that Gulasci did well to save. He parried into the path of Toni Kroos, but he was once again up to the challenge and dispatched with that effort, as well.

Only minutes later, Hungary had their best chance for an equalizer. Sallai's service into the area was perfect, but Varga managed to head over from close range. They wouldn't get any closer.

The hosts kept coming and got their second in the 67th.

Kroos found Max Mittelstadt on the right, who swept in a picture-perfect ball to the penalty spot for Gundogan to strike home. Gundogan would come off in the 85th to a rapturous ovation.

In the 89th, Neuer almost lost his clean sheet when he made a mess of a speculative ball into the area. His blushes were spared by last-second intervention from Kimmich to clear the ball off of the line.

The loss puts Hungary behind the eight ball heading into Sunday's Matchday 3 against Scotland.

The Tartan Army and Switzerland wrap up Group A's Matchday 2 later on Wednesday.