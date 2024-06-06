Gareth Southgate will be without one of his most trusted players when England takes the field at Euro 2020.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has not sufficiently recovered from a calf injury incurred in April to play in Germany.

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has been cut from the squad.

Maguire, 31, has been a key player for Southgate for the last three international tournaments and enjoyed a resurgent campaign at Old Trafford this past season. The Sheffield United product has made 63 senior appearances for the Three Lions since his international debut in 2017.

Grealish, 28, featured prominently in England's march to the Euro 2020 Final and was on the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His campaign at the Etihad this past season was poor, though, as he scored three goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

The Birmingham native has scored twice in 36 appearances for England.

Maguire and Grealish join Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison, Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as cuts from the initial 33-man preliminary squad.

Southgate has one more cut to make ahead of Friday's roster deadline. England opens their tournament on June 16 against Serbia.