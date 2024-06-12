Hungary vs. Switzerland: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Hungary and Switzerland are set to meet on Saturday in the second Group A matchup of UEFA Euro 2024.

Switzerland enters the tournament having played to a draw with Austria in their final tune-up friendly last week. The Swiss look to build on a quarter-final finish, their best ever, at the Euro’s in 2020 where they knocked out France in the Round of 16.

Hungary is arguably enjoying it’s most successful period since the “Mighty Magyars” led by Ferenc Puskas in the 1950s. The Hungarians got a brace from Barnabas Varga in their final tune-up to beat Israel 3-0. They placed 20th at the Euro’s in 2020, failing to make it out of the group stage.

