BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton has agreed to sign 21-year-old Diego Gomez from Inter Miami, the Premier League club said Tuesday with the Paraguay midfielder set to complete his move on Jan. 1.

Brighton did not disclose the fee or length of contract for Gomez joined, who joined Miami in 2023 and helped the MLS club qualify for the playoffs this season.

"He’s a dynamic midfielder player who can contribute goals and assists and we believe his physical profile will be important as he adjusts to the challenge of the Premier League," Brighton technical director David Weir said.

Gomez represented Paraguay in the Paris Olympics this summer.

“He has already made a real impression both at club and international level,” Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said. “Like all young players who come to us from abroad he will need a period of adjustment to the Premier League, but I feel he can make a big contribution and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Brighton is seventh in the Premier League standings and challenging for Champions League qualification next season.

