PARIS (AP) — Arnaud Nordin grabbed the equalizer in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as rock-bottom Montpellier earned a 2-2 home draw with Lille in an ill-tempered French league game on Sunday.

Moments after Nordin's goal, a player from each side was sent off. The incident happened when Montpellier forward Tanguy Coulibaly kicked the ball against Lille coach Bruno Genesio when it had already gone out for a throw in, prompting pushing and shoving from both sides. Coulibaly and Lille defender Mitchel Bakker were red carded.

Montpellier coach Jean-Louis Gasset had been sent off near the end of the second half and former Montpellier player Rémy Cabella — who plays for Lille — was involved in heated incidents.

Canada striker Jonathan David scored a penalty in each half for Lille, which is unbeaten in 13 games overall and remained in fourth place.

Later Sunday, third-place Marseille hosted second-place Monaco.

David's second penalty in the 54th was awarded following a long video replay after Cabella tumbled.

David slotted it into the top right corner to move to nine league goals — one behind Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola atop the scoring charts — and 99 in 205 matches overall since joining Lille four years ago.

While the penalty review was taking place, Cabella argued with Montpellier midfielder Téji Savanier and TV images showed Cabella shoving his forearm into Savanier's face. Both players received a yellow card.

A clumsy challenge from Jordan Ferri on Matias Fernandez-Pardo led to the first penalty, and David tucked it calmly into the left corner.

Savanier's well-flighted corner from the right allowed defender Issiaga Sylla the chance to head the equalizer in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Cabella argued with some home fans after being substituted midway through the second half and was asked to stop remonstrating by the fourth official.

PSG followed up its defeat against Bayern Munich with a tame 1-1 draw at home to struggling Nantes on Saturday. ___

