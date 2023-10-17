Is Jose Mourinho's stint at Roma approaching full time?

Pundit Gianluca Di Marzio reports "The Special One" is expected to depart the Giallorossi upon the expiry of his contract at season's end.

Speaking on Sky Sports Italia, Di Marzio said neither the team nor the manager seems intent on extending their relationship.

“There are no negotiations ongoing, there have never been," Di Marzio said. "So they’ll part company at the end of the deal in June.”

Mourinho, 60, is in his third season at Roma. He led the team to a Europa Conference League title in 2022, winning a major honour with a sixth different club. His team reached the final of last season's Europa League, but fell to Sevilla on penalties.

Currently, Roma sits 10th in Serie A on 11 points, 10 back of leaders Milan and six behind Fiorentina in fourth for the final Champions League place.

Prior to joining Roma, the Setubal, Portugal native has managed at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Over his career, Mourinho has won eight league titles. four national cups, two UEFA/Europa League titles and two Champions League crowns. In 2010, he led Inter to an historic treble, claiming the Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League.

Roma returns to action from the international break on Sunday with a visit from Monza.